Kim Kardashian's new skin-colored Beats Fit Pro earbuds let you 'blend in or stand out'

Kim Kardashian and Beats have teamed up on new "Beats x Kim" earbuds ($199.99) available in limited quantities at apple.com/kim on Aug. 16, and in stores and Amazon.com on Aug. 17.

Kim Kardashian's newest fashion accessory? Her own trio of Beats wireless earbuds.

The celebrity entrepreneur has teamed with Apple-owned headphone maker Beats on a custom lineup of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

Available in three new neutral colors – Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) – the new "Beats x Kim" earbuds ($199.99) will be available in limited quantities online (at apple.com/kim) on Tuesday, August 16, and in stores and on Amazon.com on August 17.

Kardashian wanted to create some headphones that would complement her clothing and skin care offerings, she told Vogue. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones," she said.

A longtime fan of Beats headphones, Kardashian was spotted wearing a pair of purple Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which wirelessly connect to devices using Bluetooth, more than a week before the product became available at retail in November 2021, CNET reported at the time.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” Kardashian said in a statement accompanying the product announcement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Apple acquired Beats Electronics (and its iconic Beats By Dre headphones line) for $3 billion in May 2014, bolstering its stake in the ultra-competitive headphone market.

Beat Fits Pro earbuds compare favorably to Apple's own Airpods Pro earbuds – and carry a lower suggested price $199.99, compared to $249.99 for Airpods Pro. However, you can often find both products for about $180 in stores.

"The Beats Fit Pro offer a more stable and potentially more comfortable fit while offering similar weight and the same waterproofing," noted Reviewed.com home theater editor Lee Neikirk in a review comparing the products.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Kardashian Beats Fit Pro earbuds: Price, launch date, how to buy