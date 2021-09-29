U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3428
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9500
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,503.34
    +447.97 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Kim Kundert and Amanda Rangel Join Total Diversity Following the Announcement of Focused Diversity Services

·2 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTAL Diversity (TOTAL), a woman-owned full service CRO with a long-standing history of recruiting and enrolling diverse populations, has appointed Kim Kundert and Amanda Rangel to the senior leadership team to further develop and expand service offerings directed at diversity and inclusion in clinical trials.

(PRNewsfoto/Total Diversity)
(PRNewsfoto/Total Diversity)

Kundert and Rangel are leaders with a proven track record of success, most recently with the expansion of VirTrial, a leading telehealth and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform provider for clinical trials. Prior to that they were instrumental in the standardization and growth of Radiant Research/Synexus, the largest site network clinical research organization in the world.

With more than 20 years' experience in managing site networks and launching a virtual platform that supported decentralized trials at the site level, Kundert joins TOTAL as Senior Vice President of Site Development Services. In this role, Kundert will be instrumental in building out the TOTAL Diversity site network capable of identifying and enrolling underrepresented populations.

Rangel, who comes to TOTAL with more than 20 years in the industry, has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development. Rangel is well established and an expert in building relationships within the clinical trials industry. She will be responsible for continuing to enhance TOTAL's client base among existing and new clients alike.

"When Total began providing diversity services in 2016, I would've never imagined the level of demand we currently face by our partners in the industry. To scale to the level needed to meet that demand I knew Kim and Amanda were leaders with the expertise, passion and unwavering commitment needed to help Total continue to make meaningful change in the industry," says Diana Foster, Ph.D., CEO Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management.

About Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service Contract Research Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our growing network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations.

Melynda Geurts, MS
Senior Vice President, CRO Services
Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management
(214) 855-1222 mgeurts@totalcro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kim-kundert-and-amanda-rangel-join-total-diversity-following-the-announcement-of-focused-diversity-services-301388330.html

SOURCE TOTAL Diversity

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Randy Baker to retire as Enerpac Tool Group CEO in October

    Baker will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through the end of the year during a transition period.

  • President of Ugg parent company steps down

    The president of fashion lifestyle for the parent company of footwear brands including Ugg has stepped down. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) announced that Andrea O’Donnell, who served in the position for more than five years, has left the company to accept another opportunity. Goleta, California-based Deckers designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories for a portfolio of brands that includes Teva, Sanuk, Hoka One One and Koolaburra as well as Ugg.

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mohit Rawat as President and Chief Business Officer

    Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Mohit Rawat as President and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Rawat brings to Fusion more than 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with expertise in corporate strategy, business development and commercial execution, including product development, launch planning and commercialization.

  • Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Staffing is our number one challenge: Papa John's CEO

    Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's latest franchising announcement, company growth, and plans for the future.&nbsp;

  • ThirdLove gets into the activewear market

    Heidi Zak, ThirdLove CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new sports bra and how the company is dealing with supply chain issues.&nbsp;

  • Analyst Report: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

    Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.

  • Carnival UK Names Sture Myrmell as President

    Carnival UK, whose P&O Cruises UK and Cunard cruise line brands are part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced Sture Myrmell as its new president, effective Oct. 18, transitioning from his role as president of P&O Cruises Australia and president of Carnival Australia.

  • GM CEO Barra to lead the Business Roundtable

    Mary Barra, who became the first top executive of a big three auto company when she took over at General Motors, will become the first female chair of the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation's most powerful companies. Barra replaces Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who completes his two-year term as chair at the end of this year. Barra, whose career at GM began in 1980, became CEO in 2014 and she has led the company's aggressive push into electric vehicles.

  • Worksport Appoints Sengkee Ahn and Michael Timmons to Advisory Board

    Mississauga – September 28, 2021 -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) has appointed Mr. Sengkee Ahn and Mr. Mike Timmons to its Advisory Board. The Company’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation and innovating how clean energy is produced and harnessed is paving the way for a global transition to solar- and Hydrogen-powered charging & storage technology solutions. The Company is focused on bringing such implementations to market that management believes have the potent

  • GM CEO Barra first woman to chair Business Roundtable

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday was named chair of the Business Roundtable, the automaker confirmed, making her the first woman to lead the influential group of U.S. business leaders. Barra, who has headed the largest U.S. automaker since 2014, was elected by fellow CEOs to succeed Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, who has chaired the Business Roundtable since January 2020. The Business Roundtable, founded in 1972, includes other well-known business executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon.

  • Ozy Media Board Announces Investigation of Business Practices

    Ozy’s board of directors said that it has hired the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP to “conduct a review of the company’s business activities.”

  • Battery Ventures leads Arize AI’s $19M round for ML observability

    Arize AI is applying machine learning to some of technology’s toughest problems. Battery Ventures led the round with participation from existing investors Foundation Capital, Trinity Ventures, The House Fund and Swift Ventures. The new round comes over a year after the company came out of stealth with $4 million in seed funding led by Foundation Capital.

  • The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting

    During its general annual meeting held on September 25, 2021, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board, including newly elected independent member, Françoise E. Lyon.

  • ClimeCo Announces Addition of Karin Corfee to Board of Directors

    ClimeCo is excited to welcome Karin Corfee to our Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. In addition to ClimeCo, Corfee serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services.

  • Mediobanca's top investor Del Vecchio seeks more clout

    MILAN (Reuters) -Eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has stepped up pressure on Mediobanca's top managers by proposing governance changes at the Italian merchant bank, two years after emerging as its top shareholder. The move comes as Del Vecchio, 86, is engaged in a boardroom spat with Mediobanca over Generali, Italy's top insurer in which Mediobanca is the biggest shareholder. The founder of Ray-Ban owner Luxottica and one of Italy's richest man, Del Vecchio is also a long-time investor in Generali.

  • Virgin Voyages CEO on the company's debut ship, Scarlet Lady

    Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages CEO and President, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's debut ship set to starting crusing on October 6 and how the company is handling COVID-19 while on board.&nbsp;

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.