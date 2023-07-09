Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 2.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad is:

19% = RM187m ÷ RM993m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Kim Loong Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Kim Loong Resources Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Kim Loong Resources Berhad's exceptional 25% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Kim Loong Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 63%, meaning the company only retains 37% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 85% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

