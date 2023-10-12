Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.05

Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 per share on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 7.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Kim Loong Resources Berhad

Kim Loong Resources Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Kim Loong Resources Berhad's dividend was only 65% of earnings, however it was paying out 105% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 36.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 168%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Kim Loong Resources Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kim Loong Resources Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.