Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.05

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.05 per share on 29th of August. This means the annual payment is 8.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kim Loong Resources Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Kim Loong Resources Berhad is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 119% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 34.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 156%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Kim Loong Resources Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 9.9% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Kim Loong Resources Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Kim Loong Resources Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

