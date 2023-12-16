Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) stock is up by 7.6% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Kim Loong Resources Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad is:

18% = RM177m ÷ RM980m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Kim Loong Resources Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Kim Loong Resources Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Kim Loong Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KMLOONG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's significant three-year median payout ratio of 65% (where it is retaining only 35% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Moreover, Kim Loong Resources Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 85% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kim Loong Resources Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.