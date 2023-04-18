Do Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Kim Loong Resources Berhad has grown EPS by 56% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Kim Loong Resources Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to RM1.9b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Kim Loong Resources Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are Kim Loong Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have RM129m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 7.1% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Kim Loong Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Kim Loong Resources Berhad very closely. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kim Loong Resources Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

