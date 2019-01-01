Kim Says North Korea to Take New Path If U.S. Keeps Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un said North Korea would take a new path if the U.S. insisted on keeping sanctions, delivering a pointed message to President Donald Trump in his New Year’s address.

Kim said he was willing to meet the U.S. president at any time, mixing in conciliatory messages with his warnings of conflict to Washington and Seoul in his annual speech where he laid out policy priorities for his isolated and impoverished country.

Foreign Policy Highlights

Kim said he was willing to meet Trump at any time and urged corresponding measures from the U.S. The North Korean leader called on South Korea to halt joint military exercises with the U.S., placing new pressure on the alliance.Kim called for a “complete” halt of the deployment of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, a reference to nuclear-capable American bombers and submarines. Kim pledged to uphold last year’s agreements with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, touting relations with the two sides.Kim highlighted recent exchanges with socialist countries, speaking on his trips to China and the Cuban president’s visit to North Korea. China has been the key benefactor for North Korea’s economy.

Domestic Policy Highlights

Kim said he was willing to resume without conditions joint projects with South Korea that were frozen due to political tensions and North Korea’s weapon tests. These are the Gaeseong industrial park in North Korea, where South Korean factories use North Korean labor, and the Mount Geumgang resort in North Korea. Kim called for increasing electricity power generation in the country that battles chronic power shortages. Kim also urged the North Korean people to strengthen their “self-reliance,” a message that echoed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s similar address Monday night.Kim repeated the importance of being “frugal” multiple times when speaking about economic plans. North Korea’s economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2017, according to the South’s Bank of Korea. Kim read his address in a suit and tie, in a departure from recent appearances in which he wore a black tunic. Instead of standing on a podium, Kim delivered a speech sitting on a couch in a Western-style room, illustrating an image of an approachable leader in a fireside chat.

Analyst Reaction

Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest: “Kim Jong Un’s message to the world today is simple: Pyongyang is clearly willing to engage in dialogue while working towards denuclearization with Washington and Seoul -- but on its terms. North Korea seems determined in 2019 to receive some sort of sanctions relief -- or what Kim referred to as ’corresponding measures’ -- as part of any bargain with the Trump Administration.”Duyeon Kim, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security: “As expected, he didn’t rock the boat, clearly being mindful of the diplomatic process with Washington and didn’t brag about his nuclear might.”

More Background

Kim’s speech comes after year of diplomatic surprises by the reclusive leader, including an unprecedented summit with Trump and three meetings with Moon. The moves -- an about-face from the weapons tests and threats in 2017 -- were telegraphed in Kim’s previous New Year’s speech, in which he offered to discuss participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea have made little progress since Trump and Kim held an unprecedented summit in June and signed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” without defining the term or setting a deadline. The two sides have clashed over the pace and sequence of talks, with North Korea demanding relief from international sanctions and the U.S. seeking more steps toward disarmament.

