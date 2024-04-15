Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:KTC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM37m ÷ (RM397m - RM159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 40%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 37% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

