Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) stock increased by 4.3% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is:

13% = RM25m ÷ RM189m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.2%. This probably laid the ground for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's significant 42% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

