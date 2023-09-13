U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Kim tells Putin: I support your sacred battle with the West

Reuters

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism".

"Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security... against the hegemonic forces," Kim told Putin via a translator.

"We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership... and we will be together in the fight against imperialism." (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)