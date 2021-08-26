KIM Vietnam Chooses SS&C to Support Growing Asset Management Business

Eze OMS will power investment operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company (KIM Vietnam) has selected Eze OMS to support its operation. KIM Vietnam manages eight investment funds mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe. Recently KIM Vietnam expanded its business with the launch of new funds in Vietnam.

"We were looking for an experienced investment operations technology provider with deep knowledge of the markets in Asia," said Yun Hang Jin, Chairman of KIM Vietnam. "SS&C delivered a flexible, scalable platform to support intuitive workflows across asset classes and provided top-of-the-line support as we implemented the system."

Eze OMS provides advanced portfolio modeling and analytics, compliance, trading, operations, and data management. Transaction data and results are verified and updated in real-time. Last year, SS&C enhanced its Eze Investment Suite with expanded automated trading capabilities, ESG data integration and financial reporting updates. More than 185 firms in APAC use Eze Investment Suite.

"We are pleased to support KIM Vietnam's ongoing expansion with our robust, flexible and versatile Eze OMS," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "SS&C has a long history supporting investment managers in Asia with technology and expertise. We are excited to continue to work closely with our clients and partners to address the needs of the market."

About KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company

The company was established in October 2020 and is a subsidiary of Korea Investment (Korea) with over 15 years of investment and research experience in the Vietnam market. KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company currently manages directly and indirectly 08 investment funds with around 2 billion USD (as at 31/03/2021) asset under management, mainly mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

