U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.39
    -2.80 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,449.75
    +44.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.40
    -4.46 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.22
    -1.14 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0210 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1250
    +0.1420 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.39
    -717.87 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.47
    -18.83 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.71
    -17.41 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

KIM Vietnam Chooses SS&C to Support Growing Asset Management Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eze OMS will power investment operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company (KIM Vietnam) has selected Eze OMS to support its operation. KIM Vietnam manages eight investment funds mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe. Recently KIM Vietnam expanded its business with the launch of new funds in Vietnam.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"We were looking for an experienced investment operations technology provider with deep knowledge of the markets in Asia," said Yun Hang Jin, Chairman of KIM Vietnam. "SS&C delivered a flexible, scalable platform to support intuitive workflows across asset classes and provided top-of-the-line support as we implemented the system."

Eze OMS provides advanced portfolio modeling and analytics, compliance, trading, operations, and data management. Transaction data and results are verified and updated in real-time. Last year, SS&C enhanced its Eze Investment Suite with expanded automated trading capabilities, ESG data integration and financial reporting updates. More than 185 firms in APAC use Eze Investment Suite.

"We are pleased to support KIM Vietnam's ongoing expansion with our robust, flexible and versatile Eze OMS," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "SS&C has a long history supporting investment managers in Asia with technology and expertise. We are excited to continue to work closely with our clients and partners to address the needs of the market."

About KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company

The company was established in October 2020 and is a subsidiary of Korea Investment (Korea) with over 15 years of investment and research experience in the Vietnam market. KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company currently manages directly and indirectly 08 investment funds with around 2 billion USD (as at 31/03/2021) asset under management, mainly mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kim-vietnam-chooses-ssc-to-support-growing-asset-management-business-301363404.html

SOURCE SS&C

Recommended Stories

  • The past year for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) investors has not been profitable

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Corteva, Indigo Ag team up on carbon credit program for U.S. farmers

    Seeds and farm chemicals company Corteva Inc will partner with farm technology and services provider Indigo Ag to broaden its U.S. agricultural carbon credits program for the 2022 season, Corteva announced on Thursday. The Corteva Carbon Initiative will initially pay farmers around $15 an acre for shifting to practices that pollute less, use fewer chemicals or farm crops that pull carbon from the atmosphere and lock it in the soil, the company said. The project is among a string of recent environmentally-focused initiatives by agriculture companies tapping market-based approaches to conservation and carbon capture on the farm.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Immune to Labor Shortages

    Labor shortages are spreading across the economy. Interestingly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.7 million unemployed persons in July, up significantly from 5.7 million in February 2020 (the month before the pandemic).

  • U.S. stock indexes set to pause after records as investors assess jobless claims, GDP revision

    U.S. stock indexes were set to open mixed on Thursday as investors weighed data on second quarter economic growth and weekly jobless benefit claims, a day ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...