Kim Wheeler promoted to Vice President of Operations Support at JEA

JEA, the local utility provider, has announced the promotion of Kim Wheeler to the newly established position of vice president of operations support.

Reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Raynetta Curry Marshall, Wheeler will oversee crucial systems and processes integral to JEA’s electric, water, and wastewater operations.

In her new role, Wheeler will be tasked with ensuring operational compliance with regulatory standards and fostering sustainability for future operations. Her responsibilities encompass a wide array of operational facets, including customer meters, air and laboratory testing, preventative maintenance, vegetation management, utility locates, and asset management.

Wheeler brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having spent the past 34 years in various roles within JEA. Before her promotion, she served as director of preventative maintenance and contract management. Throughout her tenure, Wheeler has held positions such as manager of transmission and distribution, account executive, professional engineer in the operations control center, and distribution engineer.

Licensed as a professional engineer by the State of Florida, Wheeler holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida. She officially assumed her new role on April 8, stepping into a leadership position with an annual salary of $235,000.

Wheeler’s appointment underscores JEA’s commitment to leveraging local talent and expertise to drive operational excellence and ensure the continued delivery of reliable utility services to the community.

