Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Kimball International, Inc.
·1 min read
Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc.

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced its participation in the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference. Kristie Juster, Chief Executive Officer, and T.J. Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11.30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 21.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:
Chris Kuepper chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600


