U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    +0.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5660
    -0.1920 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,939.78
    -127.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.30
    +1.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kimball International, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBAL
    Watchlist
Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc.

JASPER, Ind., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600


Recommended Stories

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Bond Traders Stunned by Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements about the economy. In fact, one bond-market indicator has started flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombin

  • Berkshire Hathaway Stock Hits a Record High. Buffett Can Thank Occidental, Not Apple.

    Shares in Berkshire Hathaway are trading at an all-time high, even as its largest holding — Apple — is deep in the red so far in 2022.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • FedEx shares slip as higher profit falls short of expectations

    Shares of FedEx fell 3% to $221.20 in extended trading. E-commerce shipments fueled revenue at FedEx and United Parcel Service during the COVID-19 pandemic, but FedEx has been less successful than its rival at translating that business into profit. FedEx needs to start capitalizing on an extremely strong demand environment and "showing investors that they are starting to use that increased revenue more efficiently - that they're managing costs better," said Patrick Donnelly, an analyst at Third Bridge Group.

  • 3 Top Stocks Trading Under $10

    Stocks with low price points are historically speculative, but not every stock trading in the single digits is a doomed penny stock. SiriusXM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), are three low-priced stocks with high ceilings. Let's see why they are the top stocks trading for less than $10 right now.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Tesla Paused a Bond Sale. Its Stock Is Gaining.

    Tesla has paused a $1 billion asset backed security sale amid market turmoil, according to Bloomberg.

  • The Fed is on the verge of repeating history

    The Federal Reserve finally took the plunge and raised rates. As expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell led the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its benchmark interest rate target by 25 basis points.