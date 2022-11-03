U.S. markets closed

Kimball International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Kimball International, Inc.
·14 min read
Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc.

--Positive Momentum Continued with Profitability More than Doubling Year-on-Year--
--Workplace and Health Markets Delivered 20% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth--
--Favorable Product and Geographic Mix Continue to Drive Market Share Gains--
--Re-Affirms Fiscal 2023 Guidance for Revenue Growth of 15% and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 47%, at the Midpoints--

JASPER, Ind., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Selected Financial Highlights:

First Quarter FY 2023

  • Net sales of $177.8 million, increased 14% year-over-year

  • Gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 33.5%

  • Net income of $6.6 million; Adjusted net income of $4.8 million

  • Diluted EPS of $0.18; Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million, up $6.7 million year-over-year

  • Backlog of $180.0 million

Management Commentary

CEO Kristie Juster commented, “This marks our third consecutive quarter of industry-leading performance reflecting and underlining Kimball International’s differentiated market positioning and growth strategy. A product portfolio aligned with the new-forming post-COVID workplace and health markets and a leadership position in faster-growing secondary markets provide proof points of our resilience and enable us to gain share. Top line growth, together with ongoing operating efficiencies, continues to drive margin improvement and robust earnings growth.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate the strategic choices that set Kimball International apart within our industry. Ancillary products, which provide the flexibility, collaboration and privacy needs of today’s developing workplace and healthcare settings, accounted for 87% of our trailing twelve-month revenues and continue to see the most robust demand across all categories. Similarly, shipments to secondary markets, which have experienced employment growth and a faster return-to-office, continue to lead the way and represented 78% of trailing twelve-month shipments.

“Our Workplace and Health end markets continued to drive year-on-year sales growth and represented 89% of total first quarter revenues. First quarter order rates were slightly ahead of last year’s levels and the positive momentum continued into October. We are also experiencing a pick-up in demand from the Hospitality vertical, another market where Kimball International is a leader, although a meaningful recovery is not expected until later this year.”

Overview

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Consolidated net sales of $177.8 million increased by 14% from the year ago quarter, driven by double-digit growth of Workplace and Health end markets. Gross margin expanded 220 basis points year-over-year to 33.5%, benefiting from price increases that more than offset ongoing freight and raw material inflation, as well as continued operational excellence savings. Selling and administrative expenses (S&A) of $53.4 million declined year-over-year as a percentage of total net sales by 210 basis points to 30.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted S&A was $52.4 million, or 29.4% of net sales, compared to $48.6 million, or 31.1% of net sales, in last year’s first quarter. Net income was $6.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, up from net loss of $5.0 million or $(0.14) per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $4.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, ahead of adjusted net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million compared to $4.9 million in the year ago quarter.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $5.4 million. Kimball International returned $4.3 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter of 2023.

Net Sales by End Market

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

(Unaudited)

September 30,

 

 

(Amounts in Millions)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

Workplace *

$

132.0

 

 

$

108.6

 

 

22

%

Health

 

26.1

 

 

 

23.0

 

 

13

%

Hospitality

 

19.7

 

 

 

25.0

 

 

(21

%)

Total Net Sales

$

177.8

 

 

$

156.6

 

 

14

%


Orders Received by End Market

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

(Unaudited)

September 30,

 

 

(Amounts in Millions)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

Workplace *

$

126.3

 

 

$

124.7

 

 

1

%

Health

 

29.7

 

 

 

28.9

 

 

3

%

Hospitality

 

31.7

 

 

 

33.0

 

 

(4

%)

Total Orders

$

187.7

 

 

$

186.6

 

 

1

%

* Workplace end market includes education, government, commercial, and financial vertical markets and eBusiness

Summary and Outlook

“First quarter results represented a strong start to fiscal 2023 and have set the stage for this to be another year of solid performance for Kimball International. Through our focused set of strategic choices, we are successfully delivering in-demand products and solutions to end markets and geographies of high growth, resiliency and favorable return-to-office dynamics. While we are mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment and heightened recessionary risks, we are confident in our ability to outperform the industry, and we are pleased to reaffirm our guidance for substantial revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2023,” Ms. Juster concluded.

FY 2023 Guidance Ranges

 

Low

High

YoY Growth

Revenue

$750 million

$780 million

15% at midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA

$48 million

$52 million

47% at midpoint


The Company expects fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be weighted somewhat toward the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter being the strongest. We anticipate second quarter fiscal 2023 revenue to be similar to Q1 levels and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly below Q1 levels due to expected short-term inefficiencies in certain elements of our logistics network.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States in the statements of operations, statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets, statements of cash flows, or statement of shareholders’ equity of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this release include:

  • adjusted operating income, defined as operating income (loss) excluding restructuring expenses, market valuation adjustments related to our SERP liability, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, and contingent earn-out gain or loss;

  • adjusted operating income percentage, defined as adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales;

  • adjusted net income, defined as net income (loss) excluding restructuring expenses, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, and contingent earn-out gain or loss;

  • adjusted diluted earnings per share, defined as diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding restructuring expenses, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, and contingent earn-out gain or loss;

  • adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings before interest, statutory income tax impacts for taxable after-tax measures, depreciation, and amortization and excluding restructuring expenses, acquisition-related inventory valuation adjustments, and contingent earn-out gain or loss; and

  • adjusted EBITDA percentage, defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA and other metrics excluding restructuring expense, market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, and acquisition-related adjustments are useful measurements to assist investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance.

The orders received metric is a key performance indicator used to evaluate general sales trends and develop future operating plans. Orders received represent firm orders placed by our customers during the current quarter which are expected to be recognized as revenue during current or future quarters. The orders received metric is not intended to be presented as an alternative measure of revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company, such as discussions of Company’s pricing trends, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” “setting up,” “beginning to,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “resume” or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results including, but not limited to, the risk that any projections or guidance by the Company, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized; a shortage of manufacturing labor and related cost; disruptions in our supply chain and freight channels including impacts on cost and availability; adverse changes in global economic conditions; successful execution of the second phase of the Company’s restructuring plan; significant reduction in customer order patterns; loss of key suppliers; relationships with strategic customers and product distributors; changes in the regulatory environment; global health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic); or similar unforeseen events. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Conference Call / Webcast

 

 

 

Date:

 

November 3, 2022

Time:

 

5:00 PM Eastern Time

US Toll free Dial-In #:

 

1-877-270-2148

International Dial-In #:

 

1-412-902-6510

 

 

 

A webcast of the live conference call may be accessed by visiting Kimball International’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com within two hours of the conclusion of the live call.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Financial highlights for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

Net Sales

$

177,811

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

156,610

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of Sales

 

118,197

 

 

66.5

%

 

 

107,513

 

 

68.7

%

Gross Profit

 

59,614

 

 

33.5

%

 

 

49,097

 

 

31.3

%

Selling and Administrative Expenses

 

53,407

 

 

30.0

%

 

 

50,159

 

 

32.1

%

Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(3,160

)

 

(1.8

%)

 

 

4,610

 

 

2.9

%

Restructuring Expense

 

370

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

1,455

 

 

0.9

%

Operating Income (Loss)

 

8,997

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

(7,127

)

 

(4.6

%)

Other Expense, net

 

(1,094

)

 

(0.7

%)

 

 

(434

)

 

(0.2

%)

Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income

 

7,903

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

(7,561

)

 

(4.8

%)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

 

1,347

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

(2,512

)

 

(1.6

%)

Net Income (Loss)

$

6,556

 

 

3.7

%

 

$

(5,049

)

 

(3.2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

36,754

 

 

 

 

 

36,821

 

 

 

Diluted

 

36,976

 

 

 

 

 

36,821

 

 

 



 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

(Amounts in Thousands)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,760

 

 

$

10,934

 

Receivables, net

 

64,726

 

 

 

79,301

 

Inventories

 

105,935

 

 

 

97,969

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

24,754

 

 

 

30,937

 

Property and Equipment, net

 

97,069

 

 

 

96,970

 

Right of use operating lease assets

 

13,172

 

 

 

12,839

 

Goodwill

 

47,844

 

 

 

47,844

 

Other Intangible Assets, net

 

53,644

 

 

 

54,767

 

Deferred Tax Assets

 

15,528

 

 

 

14,472

 

Other Assets

 

14,928

 

 

 

15,245

 

Total Assets

$

454,360

 

 

$

461,278

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

0

 

 

 

33

 

Accounts payable

 

69,731

 

 

 

70,936

 

Customer deposits

 

36,427

 

 

 

29,706

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

5,718

 

 

 

6,096

 

Dividends payable

 

3,710

 

 

 

3,623

 

Accrued expenses

 

31,378

 

 

 

41,088

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

65,000

 

 

 

68,046

 

Long-term operating lease liability

 

12,228

 

 

 

12,150

 

Other

 

12,797

 

 

 

16,064

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

217,371

 

 

 

213,536

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

454,360

 

 

$

461,278

 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities

$

18,092

 

 

$

11,905

 

Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities

 

(4,946

)

 

 

(3,592

)

Net Cash Flow used for Financing Activities

 

(7,399

)

 

 

(5,085

)

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

 

5,747

 

 

 

3,228

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

 

11,996

 

 

 

25,727

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

17,743

 

 

$

28,955

 



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Selling and Administrative Expense, as reported

$

53,407

 

 

$

50,159

 

Less: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability

 

459

 

 

 

93

 

Less: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

 

(1,502

)

 

 

(1,609

)

Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense

$

52,364

 

 

$

48,643

 

Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense %

 

29.4

%

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating Income (Loss), as reported

$

8,997

 

 

$

(7,127

)

Add: Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

 

370

 

 

 

1,455

 

Add: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability

 

(459

)

 

 

(93

)

Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

 

1,502

 

 

 

1,609

 

Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

 

0

 

 

 

143

 

Add: Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(3,160

)

 

 

4,610

 

Adjusted Operating Income

$

7,250

 

 

$

597

 

Adjusted Operating Income %

 

4.1

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Income (Loss), as reported

$

6,556

 

 

$

(5,049

)

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

 

370

 

 

 

1,455

 

Tax on Restructuring Expense

 

(96

)

 

 

(375

)

Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense

 

274

 

 

 

1,080

 

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

 

1,502

 

 

 

1,609

 

Tax on Acquisition-related Amortization

 

(387

)

 

 

(414

)

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

 

1,115

 

 

 

1,195

 

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

 

0

 

 

 

143

 

Tax on Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

 

0

 

 

 

(37

)

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Adjustment

 

0

 

 

 

106

 

Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(3,160

)

 

 

4,610

 

Tax on Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(3,160

)

 

 

4,610

 

Adjusted Net Income

$

4,785

 

 

$

1,942

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, as reported

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

Add: After-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(0.09

)

 

 

0.12

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.05

 



Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

6,556

 

 

$

(5,049

)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

 

1,347

 

 

 

(2,512

)

Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income

 

7,903

 

 

 

(7,561

)

Interest Expense

 

681

 

 

 

257

 

Interest Income

 

(77

)

 

 

(9

)

Depreciation

 

3,634

 

 

 

3,562

 

Amortization

 

2,195

 

 

 

2,439

 

Pre-tax Restructuring Expense

 

370

 

 

 

1,455

 

Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment

 

0

 

 

 

143

 

Pre-tax Contingent Earn-Out (Gain) Loss

 

(3,160

)

 

 

4,610

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,546

 

 

$

4,896

 

Net Income (Loss) %

 

3.7

%

 

 

(3.2

%)

Adjusted EBITDA %

 

6.5

%

 

 

3.1

%



Supplementary Information

 

 

 

Components of Other Income (Expense), net

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

(Amounts in Thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest Income

$

77

 

 

$

9

 

Interest Expense

 

(681

)

 

 

(257

)

Loss on Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan Investments

 

(459

)

 

 

(93

)

Other Non-Operating Expense

 

(31

)

 

 

(93

)

Other Expense, net

$

(1,094

)

 

$

(434

)


For additional information contact:

Chris Kuepper - chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com
Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546-2256
Telephone 812.482.1600


