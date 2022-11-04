U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,727.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,999.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,745.00
    +17.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    +0.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.80
    +8.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.18 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9773
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1214
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0800
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,292.36
    -11.27 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.66
    -4.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,103.17
    -560.22 (-2.03%)
     

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Units

·4 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell") today announced the pricing of its public offering of 6,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests, at a public offering price of $17.75 per common unit.  The total gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $106.5 million. Kimbell has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 900,000 additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.  The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kimbell intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by Austin-based Hatch Royalty LLC (the "Hatch Acquisition"), as described in Kimbell's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2022, and to pay fees and expenses related to the Hatch Acquisition. Pending the closing of the Hatch Acquisition, Kimbell intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.  Kimbell may use future amounts borrowed under its revolving credit facility for general partnership purposes.

Citigroup and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.  Keybanc Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Truist Securities are also acting as bookrunners for the offering.  PNC Capital Markets LLC, Stephens Inc., Stifel, and TD Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering. When available, a copy of the prospectus for the offering may be obtained from:

Citigroup

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (800) 831-9146

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Attn:  Equity Syndicate

880 Carillon Parkway

St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Telephone: (800) 248-8863
prospectus@raymondjames.com

To obtain a copy of the prospectus free of charge, visit the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and search under the registrant's name, "Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP."

The common units will be issued and sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the SEC.  This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common units, nor shall there be any sale of the common units in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 122,000 gross wells with over 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed public offering, the use of proceeds therefrom, the consummation of the Hatch Acquisition and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of the Hatch Acquisition are not realized; risks relating to Kimbell's integration of the Hatch Acquisition assets; risks relating to the possibility that the Hatch Acquisition does not close when expected or at all because any conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; and risks relating to Kimbell's business and prospects for growth generally.  Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Kimbell may not consummate the Hatch Acquisition and the closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the Hatch Acquisition.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-lp-announces-pricing-of-upsized-public-offering-of-common-units-301668563.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

    Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today

    Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand. Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. A reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil led to the weaker-than-expected results as high prices and higher inventory levels from a weather-shortened spring planting season seemed to impact demand for the crop nutrient.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Why Rogers Stock Tanked Again on Thursday

    Materials technology specialist Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) was a dog of a stock for the second straight day on Thursday. A day after its share price plunged following the cancellation of a big-ticket merger, it again obeyed gravity by declining an additional 14%-plus.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) On Your Watchlist?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats on Revenues

    Lincoln National's (LNC) third-quarter results reflect higher benefit costs and lower account values, partly offset by a well-performing Group Protection segment.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Twilio (TWLO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Twilio (TWLO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.77% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?