Kimberly-Clark Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

·1 min read

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m. CST.

Kimberly-Clark's Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and CFO Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a live webcast at 9.a.m CST that same day.

A link to the broadcast and related materials will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark will continue to post the date of future quarterly earnings releases and related webcasts on its website. Interested stockholders and others should monitor the website for these announcements.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]






View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-announces-schedule-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301718478.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

