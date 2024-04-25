Kimberly-Clark Corp Chief Human Resources Officer Sells Company Shares

Sandra Karrmann, Chief Human Resources Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), sold 6,288 shares of the company on April 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,410 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp is a global company that focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's well-known brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, and Depend, among others.

The insider transaction history at Kimberly-Clark Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were trading at $137.25, giving the company a market cap of approximately $46.39 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.33, which is above both the industry median of 18.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $137.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $137.99, Kimberly-Clark Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

