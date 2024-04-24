Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024

Operator: Good morning everyone and welcome to the Kimberly-Clark’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Chris Jakubik. Sir, the floor is yours.

Chris Jakubik: Thank you and hello everyone. This is Chris Jakubik, Head of Investor Relations at Kimberly-Clark, and welcome to our Q&A session for our first quarter of 2024 business update. During our remarks today we will make some forward-looking statements that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, and these are discussed in our earnings release and our filings with the SEC. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures today and these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a replacement for, and should be read together with GAAP results. And you can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and the supplemental materials posted at investor.kimberly-clark.com. Before we begin, I am going to hand it to our Chairman and CEO, Mike Hsu, for a few quick opening comments.

Mike Hsu: Okay, thank you Chris. Hey, before we get into the Q&A I would like to start by saying thank you to all my colleagues at Kimberly-Clark who worked really diligently over the past few years to build our strong foundation and to deliver these Q1 results that provide a very good start to our next chapter of growth. Our strategy to elevate our categories with breakthrough innovation and expand our markets is working. We are effectively navigating the ever changing external dynamics of today’s new normal while driving our consumer centric culture. We are making the company better, stronger, and faster. I am very, very proud of our progress to date and I am confident that we are going to continue to leverage our core strengths to achieve our potential. We are on an exciting path and are well positioned to deliver durable growth and sustainable shareholder returns. So with that I would like to open it up for your questions.

