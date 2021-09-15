U.S. markets closed

Kimberly-Clark Elects Deirdre Mahlan and Jaime Ramirez to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) today announced that it has elected Deirdre Mahlan and Jaime Ramirez to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Mahlan and Mr. Ramirez each will serve on the company's Audit Committee.

"Adding Deirdre and Jaime to our board will bring valuable perspective as we execute our long-term growth strategy," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "Deirdre has deep finance and CPG experience, having led the North American unit for one of the world's largest beverage companies, and Jaime brings valuable international perspective from his leadership roles overseeing growth in emerging markets. Both leaders will provide unique contributions to our board conversations."

Ms. Mahlan brings extensive experience in senior finance and general management roles, most recently from her nearly 20-year career at Diageo plc, where she rose to President of Diageo North America in 2015 after serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer from 2010. Prior to joining Diageo in 2001, she held various senior finance roles in Joseph Seagram and Sons, Inc. and PwC. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from New York University, and an MBA in finance and international business from Columbia University. Ms. Mahlan currently serves on the board of directors of Experian plc and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

Mr. Ramirez currently serves as Executive Vice President and President, Global Tools and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. Over his 30-year career with the company, he has held various roles of global responsibility, including Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company's Tools & Storage business, President for the Exponential Learning Unit (STANLEY X), and Senior Vice President and President of Global Emerging Markets. He earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, and an MBA from Loyola University in Maryland.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

