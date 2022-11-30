NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Employees at Kimberly-Clark's manufacturing facility in Ikorodu, Nigeria reflect on the company's 150th anniversary, how they're delivering Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World, and why they are proud to make Huggies® diapers for babies across Nigeria.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: http://www.kimberly-clark.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729433/Kimberly-Clark-Employees-in-Nigeria-Celebrate-150-Years-of-Better-Care-for-a-Better-World



