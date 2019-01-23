Kimberly-Clark Gets Hit by Pulp Costs as Outlook Fall Short

(Bloomberg) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp. fell as much as 5.1 percent after its fourth-quarter profit and outlook both fell short of Wall Street estimates amid rising costs of pulp and other raw materials for its consumer goods.

The company, whose brands include Kleenex tissue and Huggies diapers, projects profit of $6.50 to $6.70 a share this year, excluding some items, saying 2019 will remain “challenging, although somewhat better than in 2018.” Analysts anticipated $6.79.

Key Insights

New Chief Executive Officer Michael Hsu, who took the reins from long-time CEO Tom Falk at the start of this year, is up against shrinking margins, higher commodity costs and currency volatility. Earlier Wednesday, Procter & Gamble Co. had raised the upper end of its own forecast for the year, but like Kimberly cited a “challenging” environment. To boost growth and reduce expenses, Kimberly introduced a plan dubbed “K-C Strategy 2022,” which refers to the year the company will turn 150 years old. Details were scarce, but the plan includes driving e-commerce, innovating, and saving costs in the supply chain. Pulp prices surged last year to multiyear highs but have eased since then, leading analysts to cut the estimates for pulp producers.

Market Reaction

Kimberly-Clark shares dropped as low as $109.41 in New York trading Wednesday. The stock had gained 1.1 percent this year through yesterday’s close.

Get More

