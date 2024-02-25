Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.22

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of April to $1.22. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Kimberly-Clark's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 90% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 45.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 65%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Kimberly-Clark Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $3.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $4.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.2% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Kimberly-Clark Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Kimberly-Clark has been growing its earnings per share at 5.3% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kimberly-Clark's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Kimberly-Clark is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Kimberly-Clark that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

