Kimberly-Clark's (NYSE:KMB) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.22

The board of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.22 on the 2nd of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which is above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Kimberly-Clark was paying out 90% of earnings, but a comparatively small 59% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 46.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Kimberly-Clark Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $3.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.2% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Kimberly-Clark's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Kimberly-Clark has grown earnings per share at 5.2% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kimberly-Clark's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kimberly-Clark that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kimberly-Clark not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.