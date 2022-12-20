Kimberly-Clark's Pete Dulcamara Shares Vision for Humanity-Centric Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Pete Dulcamara, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of corporate research, recently spoke with Seth Adler for ‘All Things Innovation' at the Front End of Innovation conference to discuss how humanity-centric innovation can solve some of the biggest problems facing humanity in an economically viable way.

During the interview, Pete discussed Kimberly-Clark's commitment to making essential products that improve the quality of people's lives for generations to come, the need for businesses with purpose to work together to create a more sustainable future, and the powerful role that exponential technologies can play in positively transforming the world.

Watch the full interview here.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com

