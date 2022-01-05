U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,777.44
    -16.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,866.83
    +67.18 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.20
    -202.52 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.57
    -22.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +1.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0072 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0100
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.90
    -12.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Kimberly Gluck Elected to US SIF Board of Directors

·3 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden today announced that Kimberly Gluck has been re-elected to the board of directors of US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. Ms. Gluck also will serve on the US SIF Foundation Board. US SIF's 13-member board of directors provides strategic guidance to advance sustainable investing across all asset classes.

(PRNewsfoto/Walden Asset Management,Boston )
(PRNewsfoto/Walden Asset Management,Boston )

"Through its cutting-edge research, convenings, and critical work to educate financial professionals, regulators, and other key stakeholders on sustainable investing, US SIF remains an important partner in raising the visibility and credibility of our industry," said Kimberly Gluck. "Boston Trust Walden remains proud to be one of its longstanding members, and I look forward to serving another term on the board."

Ms. Gluck, a Managing Director and a member of the Boston Trust Walden board of directors, has more than 35 years of investment management experience. She manages portfolios for institutional and individual clients that integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into their overall investment objectives. She has served in several leadership roles in the impact investing industry, and currently serves on boards and committees for the United Methodist Foundation of New England, the Second Church of Newton, and The Boston Club.

Linda-Eling Lee, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG and Climate Research, MSCI, was also elected to the board. A full list of the US SIF board of directors can be found at ussif.org/board.

Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF said, "I have had the opportunity to work closely with Kim as our treasurer and am so pleased to be able to continue to work with her to advance the goals of US SIF."

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm has approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Its team is known for its decades-long commitment to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and leadership in impact investing.

Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

About US SIF

US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment is the leading voice advancing sustainable investing across all asset classes. Its mission is to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and the generation of positive social and environmental impacts. US SIF members include investment management and advisory firms, mutual fund companies, asset owners, research firms, financial planners and advisors, community investing organizations and nonprofit associations.

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization that undertakes educational and research activities to advance the mission of US SIF, including offering trainings for advisors and other financial professionals on the Fundamentals of Sustainable and Impact Investment. Learn more at ussif.org.

For more information, please contact Lindsey Lane, Director of Marketing & Communications, at llane@bostontrustwalden.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-gluck-elected-to-us-sif-board-of-directors-301454815.html

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Company

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. A note last night from an analyst at Mizuho Securities laid out several positives about Rivian, but also included plenty of warnings on its risks. In a note sent along by TipRanks.com, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh laid out his buy theses on three electric vehicle (EV) stocks, including Rivian.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a strange day Wednesday. For that matter, the whole fuel cell industry is acting kind of weird. Because if you haven't heard yet, investment bank KeyBanc Capital Markets just initiated coverage of all the big fuel cell stocks -- not just Plug Power, but peers FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Bloom Energy, too -- and yet every single one of these stocks is down to some extent today, with Plug in particular taking a 2.9% loss as of 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: MillerKnoll, Adobe, Salesforce, Beyond Meat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre detail furniture company MillerKnoll down 5% after the company missed estimates, Adobe and Salesforce shares falling after UBS downgraded the stocks, and Beyond Meat making its debut at KFC.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 14% in December

    Shares of Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) gained 14% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. MercadoLibre, like many e-commerce companies, demonstrated outstanding performance at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.