Kimberly Nelson Named President of Kemin Nutrisurance

3 min read

Third-generation Nelson family member poised to lead the pet food and rendering technologies business

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin's founding family, as president of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin Industries' founding family, has been named president of the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit.
Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin Industries' founding family, has been named president of the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

Kemin, a family-owned-and-operated company, was founded by Nelson's grandparents, R.W. and Mary Nelson, 61 years ago. Nelson has been with Kemin for seven years, most recently serving as General Manager – North America for Kemin Nutrisurance. During her tenure, the global business unit saw double-digit sales growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stress on the supply chain.

"I'm thrilled to lead Kemin Nutrisurance and immensely proud to continue the important work my family has built over the last six decades," said Nelson. "As a pet owner myself, I'm especially excited to be part of this business unit, and I am eager to continue our success and expand upon it to further cement our position as an industry leader."

Prior to joining Kemin Nutrisurance, Nelson served as President of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, operating under the brand Garmon Chemicals, which provides total chemical solutions for the denim and apparel industry. Nelson helped lead the acquisition of Garmon Chemicals in early 2018 and served as Business Development Manager, then General Manager – India, for Kemin Textile Auxiliaries.

"I am very pleased to promote Kimberly Nelson to President of Kemin Nutrisurance, as she has demonstrated the people-focused leadership and business savvy needed to guide our pet food and rendering business," said David Raveyre, Worldwide Group President, Kemin Industries. "Kimberly has an excellent track record of driving innovation and has demonstrated her ability to effectively direct a global business unit. With the results she's already delivered, I'm confident she will continue the impressive legacy of the Nelson family and Kemin."

Nelson spent five years in marketing in Hong Kong before joining Kemin in 2017. She received her bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and her master's degree from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Nelson will begin her new role in October 2022, and Alberto Muñoz, currently Marketing Director for Kemin Nutrisurance, will fill her previous position as General Manager – North America for the business unit.

About Kemin Industries
Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2022. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.
Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

Media Contact: 
Diogo Craveiro, Global Marketing Communications Manager | diogo.craveiro@kemin.com, +1 515 559 5361

Kemin Industries
Kemin Industries

 

SOURCE Kemin Industries

