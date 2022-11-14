Kimchi Market to record USD 975.93 Mn growth; Market structure to be fragmented in nature - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kimchi Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 975.93 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many vendors such as Cosmos Food Co. Inc. and Daesang Corp. with differentiated product portfolios. The vendors are trying to increase their sales and market share and achieve a competitive edge by expanding their offerings with new variants of kimchi. Certain vendors operating in the market are increasing their sales by opening new manufacturing facilities. The vendors operating in the market in focus are also witnessing certain challenges. One of the major challenges is product recalls in the kimchi market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report
Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kimchi market report covers the following areas:
Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global kimchi market is segmented as below:
Product
The market growth in the conventional kimchi segment will be significant over the forecast period. Conventional kimchi uses ingredients such as cabbage, radish, onion, garlic, and ginger that are produced by conventional farming. This form of farming is more popular compared with organic production. This makes the market for conventional kimchi larger compared with that of organic kimchi.
Geography
82% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Some government organizations in the region are providing support for the development of the kimchi market. For instance, in March 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) in South Korea announced its plans to cut the costs of the ingredients for kimchi manufacturing companies. It also keeps a check on the kimchi sold in the market to guarantee safety. Such initiatives by government organizations are likely to increase the production and sales of kimchi in APAC during the forecast period. Discover other major revenue generating segments in the market. Request a Free Sample Report
Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the kimchi market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Kimchi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI are some of the major market participants. Although the product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist kimchi market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the kimchi market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the kimchi market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kimchi market vendors
Kimchi Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 975.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.28
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 82%
Key consumer countries
US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Conventional kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Organic kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
10.4 Cosmos Food Co. Inc.
10.5 Daesang Corp.
10.6 Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd
10.7 MILKimchi Inc.
10.8 Pulmuone Foods USA
10.9 Sinto Gourmet LLC
10.10 Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc
10.11 T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD
10.12 Tazaki Foods Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
