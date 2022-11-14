Kimchi Market to record USD 975.93 Mn growth; Market structure to be fragmented in nature - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Kimchi Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 975.93 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many vendors such as Cosmos Food Co. Inc. and Daesang Corp. with differentiated product portfolios. The vendors are trying to increase their sales and market share and achieve a competitive edge by expanding their offerings with new variants of kimchi. Certain vendors operating in the market are increasing their sales by opening new manufacturing facilities. The vendors operating in the market in focus are also witnessing certain challenges. One of the major challenges is product recalls in the kimchi market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kimchi Market 2022-2026

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kimchi market report covers the following areas:

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global kimchi market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the conventional kimchi segment will be significant over the forecast period. Conventional kimchi uses ingredients such as cabbage, radish, onion, garlic, and ginger that are produced by conventional farming. This form of farming is more popular compared with organic production. This makes the market for conventional kimchi larger compared with that of organic kimchi.

Geography

82% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Some government organizations in the region are providing support for the development of the kimchi market. For instance, in March 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) in South Korea announced its plans to cut the costs of the ingredients for kimchi manufacturing companies. It also keeps a check on the kimchi sold in the market to guarantee safety. Such initiatives by government organizations are likely to increase the production and sales of kimchi in APAC during the forecast period. Discover other major revenue generating segments in the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the kimchi market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Kimchi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI are some of the major market participants. Although the product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kimchi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kimchi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kimchi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kimchi market vendors

Kimchi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 975.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Organic kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

10.4 Cosmos Food Co. Inc.

10.5 Daesang Corp.

10.6 Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd

10.7 MILKimchi Inc.

10.8 Pulmuone Foods USA

10.9 Sinto Gourmet LLC

10.10 Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc

10.11 T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD

10.12 Tazaki Foods Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

