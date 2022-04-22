U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,718.75
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.57
    -2.22 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.40
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +2.54 (+12.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2890
    -0.0143 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4130
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,469.93
    -1,387.20 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.39
    -28.53 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.21
    -40.74 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Kin Communications Leads Fundraising Campaign in Response to the Diabetes Crisis in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DPRO
  • NGMDF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"), a leading full-service investor relations agency, has joined forces with NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen M.D.''), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, to raise funds in order to purchase insulin to be administered and delivered with NuGen M.D's needle-free injection device also known as InsuJet™, to Ukrainian diabetics urgently in need of daily insulin injections to stay alive.

For a full translation of this press release in Ukrainian, click here.

A recent CNN1 article by Tasnim Ahmed, published March 18th, 2022, reported that although Ukraine has enough supply of insulin to last up to three months, access to additional insulin is limited and type 1 diabetics in high-conflict zones are being cut off from insulin supply. This supply is quickly dwindling.

Donate now on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/dbbd3810

There are roughly 2.3 million people living with diabetes in Ukraine2, many of whom are Type 1 diabetics that need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. However, for those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the insulin is a top priority, making delivering the drug to areas of conflict a struggle.

Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling, but there is an urgent need as hospitals across Ukraine are under direct attack. There have been 72 attacks on healthcare establishments as Russia is targeting not only primary care centers, but also children's hospitals and maternity wards across the country in a "criminal campaign," reports Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes special3. The attacks, happening daily, have left many dead and even more injured, including health care professionals, patients, and visitors, further highlighting the atrocities and the need for medical support for the people of Ukraine.

In response to this immediate need, Kin Communications, NuGen M.D., Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), and Coldchain Technology Services are working together with Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) to deliver NuGen's needle-free injection systems and insulin to areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine via Draganfly's Medical Response drones.

NuGen M.D's initial donation towards this initiative will be fifty InsuJetTM needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes to be filled with insulin purchased from the funds of this campaign. Each device can be safely used 5,000 times, without the risk of needle-stick injury or cross contamination. NuGen M.D's InsuJet™ needle-free injection device is both Health Canada approved and holds a CE Mark.

__________________________________

1 https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/18/health/ukraine-insulin-shortage/index.html

2 https://idf.org/our-network/regions-members/europe/members/164-ukraine.html

3 https://www.cbsnews.com/video/ukraine-health-care-workers-russia-60-minutes-video-2022-04-03/#x

Insulin has been sourced at a significantly reduced price through Coldchain Technology Services, LLC, to help those in need in Ukraine get access to insulin injections.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, will use Draganfly's Medical ResponseDrones to deliver NuGen's needle-free InsuJetTM injection device, filled with 10 milliliters of insulin to those high-conflict areas of Ukraine in dire and urgent need.

Kin's immediate goal is to raise $250,000 funding the initial emergency delivery of insulin and the InsuJetTM needle-free injection system, but we ask that you join us as we tirelessly aim to raise $5 million. There is an immediate and ongoing need to provide support to diabetics in Ukraine.

Mr. Arlen Hansen, President and CEO of Kin Communications, states, "There is little chance of survival for type 1 diabetics who do not have access to insulin and will most likely become silent casualties of war if they do not receive access to this life saving injectable medicine. Ukrainian refugees and the soldiers fighting for their lives and country urgently need the support of the investment community, media channels, social media influencers, diabetic celebrities, diabetes associations, journalists, and the North American population to donate or share this story of tragedy. As a diabetic with family, friends and business associates who suffer from diabetes, this is very dear to my heart, and I am honored to lead this very important initiative to save the lives of diabetics in Ukraine."

Insulin comes at a significant cost, which is why Kin hopes to provide ongoing support for diabetics in Ukraine who have already lost so much during this war. For $17.50 per day, enough insulin can be provided for one diabetic in need, while $520 provides enough insulin for one diabetic to inject themselves for one month.

We are also pleased to announce this initiative has garnered over $40,000 from friends, families and close contacts, which is more than 50% of what is required to begin delivering this emergency aid to those in need.

Those wishing to financially support this initiative to aid diabetics in urgent need of access to insulin in Ukraine can visit here to donate.

#ukraine #helpukraine #helpukrainenow #diabetes #t1d #type1diabetes #insulin

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries including technology, mining, and life science. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors and the media that begin with picking up the phone and starting a conversation. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website.
Twitter: .@KinComm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kin-communications/

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, anaphylaxis, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines. For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com
Twitter: @NuGenMD
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Please read this disclaimer in its entirety before reviewing any opinions, views or information expressed by Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"). If you do not agree to all of the disclaimer, do not access any materials or information presented by Kin. By accessing these materials, and whether or not you have actually read this disclaimer, you are deemed to have accepted it.

The opinions or views expressed on all channels, including social media platforms, email newsletters, and websites maintained by Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") represents the thoughts and opinions of individual users. The opinions and views expressed on these channels do not in any way reflect the views of the site they are posted on, other sites affiliated with those sites, or the Kin staff involved with maintaining the site. Kin does not control or guarantee the accuracy, relevance, timelines or completeness of opinions, views and information presented on these channels. While Kin makes reasonable efforts to verify the accuracy of information presented, readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence.

No opinions, views or information presented should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell the securities of any third-party mentioned. Kin, and its principals, are not registered broker-dealers or financial advisors. Before making an investment in any securities, you should consult with your financial advisor and a registered broker-dealer. Never make investment decisions based solely on opinions, views or information presented on these sites. In certain cases, Kin is paid by third-parties mentioned on these sites to disclose information and opinions. In addition, Kin and its principals may own securities of those parties mentioned. As a result, Kin and its principals would have a direct financial interest in the parties mentioned. Therefore, any information provided should not be construed as independent financial analysis or recommendations but as advertisement.

Certain information presented may contain or be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. There can be no assurance that any such statements will prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Kin does not undertake any obligations to update information presented, or to ensure that such information remains current and accurate.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kin-communications-leads-fundraising-campaign-in-response-to-the-diabetes-crisis-in-ukraine-301530764.html

SOURCE Kin Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Ozempic Is Touted on TikTok as a Weight-Loss Miracle. The Reality Is Not So Simple

    There's a reason why "quick weight loss" is searched more than 12,000 times per month on Google. In a society that glamorizes diet culture - whether by labeling foods as "good" or "bad," or by making "what I eat in a day" videos a viral TikTok trend - it's easy to become obsessed with the food you're eating and how it affects the number on the scale.

  • How to Lower Your "Too High" Glucose Levels

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, is closely linked to diabetes and should never be left untreated. "Keeping your blood glucose levels in the recommended ranges throughout the day will help you avoid long-term complications of diabetes, such as eye damage, heart attack (or other cardiovascular complications), kidney damage, nerve damage, stroke, problems with healing wounds… By maintaining your blood glucose levels—and avoiding hyperglycemia—you can reduce your risk of all these com

  • PTC to buy fellow software maker for $280M

    Boston's PTC Inc. is growing its family of software products with another multimillion-dollar acquisition. The industrial software maker (Nasdaq: PTC) said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Intland Software for $280 million, coming from cash on hand and amounts borrowed under PTC's existing credit facility. Greg Payne, a vice president of communications at PTC, wrote in an email that the Seaport-based company is planning for all Intland employees to join PTC, and it has no plans to close the Stuttgart office at this time.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • SL Green Bets on Manhattan Offices in First Purchase Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. agreed to buy a tower on Manhattan’s Park Avenue in its first office acquisition since 2018.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesThe real estate investment trus

  • This Steel Company's Shares Are up More Than 50% in Just Two Months

    Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle called it a momentum play right before the stock popped.

  • Procter & Gamble Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2022 Sales Guide: Sees $8 Billion In Dividend Payments

    "We delivered another quarter with strong sales growth and made sequential earnings growth progress despite significant and increasing cost headwinds," said CEO Jon Moeller.

  • Treasury yields rise as Powell affirms half-point hike ‘on the table’

    Treasury yields rise Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirms that a half-point rate hike is "on the table" in May, while investors snap up inflation-protected bonds.

  • China committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva

    China has committed to joining Zambia's creditor committee, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, amid complaints from Zambia's finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring. People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said that China intended to co-chair the committee, two sources with knowledge of the International Monetary and Finance Committee meeting told Reuters.

  • Inflation Is an Opportunity. How to Find Investments That Thrive Amid Rising Prices.

    Pro-inflation assets include energy, materials, industrials, financials, junk bonds and commodities, investment manager Richard Bernstein tells clients.

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence products company Saab will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake. Shares in Saab have soared 65% this year as a growing number of countries announce increased defence budgets as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine. Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said that quarterly order intake grew 38% to 8.1 billion crowns.

  • Illinois Risks Missing Merger Deadline for Local Pension Funds, Delaying Millions in Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois is at risk of missing a statutory deadline to merge hundreds of local police pension funds, which proponents of the consolidation say could delay millions in savings. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Dea

  • Fed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. In likely his last public remarks before the Fed's next session, Powell also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.

  • Humana confirms sales of two units to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

    Humana Inc. on Thursday confirmed reports of a deal with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice with an agreement to divest a majority interest in its Kindred at Home Hospice and Personal Care units of the company's Kindred At Home unit for about $2.8 billion. The deal includes patient-centered services for hospice, palliative, community and personal care. Humana announced in April, 2021 that it planned to divest a majority stake in these non-core businesses when it acquired the remaining

  • Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains -- hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn't contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify's

  • Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Reboots After Crushing String of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin wants a do-over.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereA year after amateur traders turned the tables on Wall Street pros with GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks, Plotkin is making an all-i

  • Why Bitcoin could be poised to fall further

    Under tightening monetary pressures from central banks, Bitcoin is trading like “an overpriced tech stock,” as one analyst noted. That could potentially mean poor performance for the next few months.

  • Market Doesn't Look to Be Suffering a Netflix Hangover as Tesla Shines

    The market mood improved on Thursday morning as Tesla posted a solid first-quarter report and growth and high price-to-earnings names shook off Wednesday's dive in Netflix and exhibited early strength. Although bonds finally managed a bounce on Wednesday, the market action was very mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 leading while the Nasdaq, FATMAAN names and growth stocks performed poorly. The pressure was mainly due to concerns that Netflix is an example of how action in big-cap technology is shifting.

  • Tesla Crushes Q1 Earnings Forecast With Record Sales, Rising Profit Margins

    Tesla managed to post improved profit margins, as well as record first quarter revenues, despite a surge in input costs and a late March shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Small Speculative Traders Are Throwing in the Towel

    For the third day in a row, there is strong positive market breadth with 5,750 gainers to 1,900 decliners, but what is even more positive is that new 12-month lows are down to just 70 from over 800 a few days ago. Every day I look at the list of stocks moving more than 10% to develop a feel of where the "hot" action might be. There are a few of the usual low-priced names, but it is a surprisingly small list in view of the market action.