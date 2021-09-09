Kinarus Secures CHF 57 Million Capital Commitment

Alternative investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to provide share subscription facility of up to CHF 57 million

Proceeds will be used to progress the clinical development of KIN001 in multiple indications

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Kinarus AG, a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a Luxembourg-based private, alternative investment group, for a CHF 57 million capital commitment.

Under the agreement, GEM commits to providing Kinarus with a share subscription facility of up to CHF 57 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of Kinarus' shares. Kinarus will always control the timing and, within certain limits, the amount of each individual drawdown under this facility. Concurrent with a public listing of Kinarus after the planned reverse takeover with Perfect Holding, the company will issue warrants to GEM to purchase shares of Kinarus.

Subject to the listing occurring, the proceeds from this financing will be used to progress Kinarus' clinical development portfolio. Prior to listing, a Series B financing round is currently underway to support the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of KIN001 in Covid-19 and the initiation of an additional Phase 2 trial in Age-Related wet Macular Degeneration.

"We are very pleased about this financial arrangement with GEM," said Dr. Alexander Bausch, CEO of Kinarus. "After completion of the reverse takeover with Perfect Holding, these funds will help us to broaden the clinical phase 2 portfolio of KIN001 in additional indications of high medical need."

On 16th August, 2021, Kinarus signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Perfect Holding designated as a "reverse takeover" or "RTO". A listing of Kinarus is anticipated in 2021, subject to shareholder approval and completion of its Series B financing round.

Story continues

About Kinarus

Kinarus AG is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from viral, respiratory, or ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus' differentiated therapeutic candidate KIN001 has broad potential to transform numerous therapeutic areas. The company has multiple patents covering the application of KIN001 in multiple indications with important unmet medical needs. In April 2021, Kinarus enrolled and dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 KINETIC trial of KIN001 in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Swiss-based Kinarus is privately owned. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com.

About the GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 475 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

For more information: www.gemny.com

Ventac Partners Ltd provides strategic and corporate development support to Kinarus AG.

For more information: www.ventac-partners.com

Contact information:

Alexander Bausch

CEO Kinarus AG

Tel: +41 61 633 2971

alexander.bausch@kinarus.com

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

SOURCE: Kinarus AG





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663185/Kinarus-Secures-CHF-57-Million-Capital-Commitment



