U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.50
    -19.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,858.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.00
    -55.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -18.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1400
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,314.11
    -78.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.32
    -2.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,969.68
    -211.53 (-0.70%)
     

Kinarus Secures CHF 57 Million Capital Commitment

·3 min read

Alternative investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to provide share subscription facility of up to CHF 57 million

Proceeds will be used to progress the clinical development of KIN001 in multiple indications

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Kinarus AG, a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a Luxembourg-based private, alternative investment group, for a CHF 57 million capital commitment.

Under the agreement, GEM commits to providing Kinarus with a share subscription facility of up to CHF 57 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of Kinarus' shares. Kinarus will always control the timing and, within certain limits, the amount of each individual drawdown under this facility. Concurrent with a public listing of Kinarus after the planned reverse takeover with Perfect Holding, the company will issue warrants to GEM to purchase shares of Kinarus.

Subject to the listing occurring, the proceeds from this financing will be used to progress Kinarus' clinical development portfolio. Prior to listing, a Series B financing round is currently underway to support the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of KIN001 in Covid-19 and the initiation of an additional Phase 2 trial in Age-Related wet Macular Degeneration.

"We are very pleased about this financial arrangement with GEM," said Dr. Alexander Bausch, CEO of Kinarus. "After completion of the reverse takeover with Perfect Holding, these funds will help us to broaden the clinical phase 2 portfolio of KIN001 in additional indications of high medical need."

On 16th August, 2021, Kinarus signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Perfect Holding designated as a "reverse takeover" or "RTO". A listing of Kinarus is anticipated in 2021, subject to shareholder approval and completion of its Series B financing round.

About Kinarus

Kinarus AG is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from viral, respiratory, or ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus' differentiated therapeutic candidate KIN001 has broad potential to transform numerous therapeutic areas. The company has multiple patents covering the application of KIN001 in multiple indications with important unmet medical needs. In April 2021, Kinarus enrolled and dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 KINETIC trial of KIN001 in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Swiss-based Kinarus is privately owned. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com.

About the GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 475 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.
For more information: www.gemny.com

Ventac Partners Ltd provides strategic and corporate development support to Kinarus AG.
For more information: www.ventac-partners.com

Contact information:

Alexander Bausch
CEO Kinarus AG
Tel: +41 61 633 2971
alexander.bausch@kinarus.com

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

SOURCE: Kinarus AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663185/Kinarus-Secures-CHF-57-Million-Capital-Commitment

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps sliding

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.