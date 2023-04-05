Is Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Potentially Undervalued?

While Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Kinaxis’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Kinaxis Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Kinaxis seems to be fairly priced at around 1.17% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kinaxis today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$183.42, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Kinaxis’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Kinaxis?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Kinaxis' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KXS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KXS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Kinaxis, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kinaxis, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Kinaxis, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

