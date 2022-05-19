Kinaxis Named a Leader, Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Kinaxis believes its eighth consecutive time being placed in the Leaders quadrant reinforces continued delivery of proven business value for supply chain resiliency and agility

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.1 Of the twenty-two vendors evaluated, Gartner positioned Kinaxis furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.. Kinaxis attributes this position to its unique concurrent planning technique, unrivaled scenario planning, depth of analytics and automation, intuitive user interface, platform strategy, and expanding partner program.

A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded from the Kinaxis website. This is the eighth consecutive time Kinaxis has been named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant related to supply chain planning. Kinaxis continues its commitment to the craft of planning through advanced product innovation, unparalleled value delivered to customers around the world, investment in the supply chain profession and academic community, and a new unique RapidStart program to help more companies transition to advanced planning faster.

"The past two years have exposed both the importance and weaknesses of supply chains all over the world. There is a growing recognition that surviving and thriving through unrelenting uncertainty requires competence in supply chain agility. The path to achieving that agility requires a move away from legacy cascaded planning techniques to one that is immersive, all-inclusive, always-on, and fully concurrent," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We believe our consistent recognition as a Leader is an important indicator of our status as a highly trusted vendor in enabling agility through concurrent planning for companies of all sizes and maturity levels. Our vision and continued innovation are redefining how enterprises will plan and operate over the next decade, including helping them realize the vital role purpose-driven supply chains play in global sustainability."

Top-tier manufacturers around the world in aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, and retail trust Kinaxis as a valued supply chain partner, including Lockheed Martin, Ford, Unilever, Novolex, and Viant Medical.

Working with its newly expanded global partner ecosystem, Kinaxis supports a full range of digital transformation approaches. With multiple planning applications powered by the single Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, companies can choose from highly personalized transformation journeys to tailorable rapid deployments with Kinaxis Planning One™. Planning One offers a concurrent planning foundation package that can be deployed in-production with RapidStart in as little as 12 weeks with Kinaxis or a value-added reseller partner. Companies of all sizes can now transition from disparate point solutions and Excel to advanced concurrent planning with a low-risk, low-cost starting point to accelerate value realization.

RapidResponse is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform purpose-built for planning and analytics, using patented in-memory database technology and always-on algorithms. Combined with Kinaxis' unique concurrent planning technique, RapidResponse helps global manufacturers gain agile and resilient supply chains through a suite of ready-to-deploy planning applications (S&OP/IBP, Demand, Supply, Command & Control Center, Inventory, Live Lens Insights) optimized with industry best practice processes, scenario planning, end-to-end internal and external collaboration, and analytics including the use of AI/ML across supply and demand. RapidResponse also includes the App Warehouse for additional partner-powered applications, such as production scheduling, recycling planning, and transportation planning. The RapidResponse platform is uniquely extensible to build, access, or connect to custom applications, algorithms, and external systems across the supply chain ecosystem.

Gartner defines a "supply chain planning solution as a platform providing technology support that allows a company to manage, link, align, collaborate and share its planning data across an extended supply chain. It supports demand creation through to the detailed supply-side response and from strategic through execution-level planning. A supply chain planning (SCP) solution is the planning decision repository for a defined end-to-end supply chain and is the environment in which end-to-end integrated supply chain decisions are managed. It establishes a single version of the truth for the plan data and decisions, regardless of the underlying execution technology environment."

According to Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate strong SCP solution vision and execution capabilities. They have broad, deep and differentiated functionality that addresses a broad range of user requirements. Their coverage across the main categories of planning capability — configure, optimize, respond and execution visibility — is good enough, with a good balance across the categories now and/or planned for the future. Leaders have a reasonable range of features to support a user's maturity journey. Their

visions for supporting a Level 5 maturity planning environment align well with Gartner's vision. Leaders anticipate where customer demands and markets are moving and clearly identify how innovative technologies can be applied to planning applications. They have strategies to support these emerging requirements to build a future-proof SCP solution. Because leaders are typically well-established in leading-edge complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs and innovation. Leaders exhibit strong financial performance and viability of their SCP solutions. Leaders generally have good market penetration as well as broad functional penetration in their customers. Many customers have deployed a single instance of the software that is often supporting large planning models and high supply chain complexity."

For further information, you can access a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report here.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, A. Salley, T. Payne, P. Orup Lund, J. Suleski, April 22, 2022

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities, and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

