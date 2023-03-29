U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    +15.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,698.00
    +110.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,773.00
    +40.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.10
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +0.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.90
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7100
    +0.8350 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,402.94
    +364.59 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.24
    +358.56 (+147.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Kincentric names DBS, ofi as Regional Best Employers 2022 in APAC for exceptional Engagement, Agility, Leadership and Talent Focus

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS and ofi (Olam Food Ingredients) have been named by global HR advisory firm Kincentric as Regional Best Employers in 2022 for the Asia Pacific region. As part of its leading employer program, Kincentric identifies organisations that demonstrate outstanding people practices and workplace excellence. While DBS has received the award for seven years in a row, it is the second time that ofi has been recognised.

Locally, DBS has been identified as a Kincentric Best Employer across Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA, while companies under ofi have been recognised as a Best Employer in Indonesia and China.

Leveraging employee opinion, the most objective measure possible, Kincentric identifies Best Employers through four pillars: Employee Engagement, Organisational Agility, Engaging Leadership and Talent Focus, each of which are critical to organisational excellence. Research shows that outperformance in these four parameters leads to stronger, more sustainable business results.

Andrew How, Market Leader at Kincentric Singapore said, "In response to the ever-changing business landscape, it is imperative for organisations to continually evolve their talent strategies to stay ahead of the game. Kincentric's Regional Best Employers have been leading the way by accelerating the transition to being future-ready organisations that are highly engaged, agile and people-centric. They serve as great examples for other businesses and industries to strive towards in addressing post-pandemic challenges and in helping their people to thrive."

DBS and ofi are the only two organisations to achieve outstanding scores in the Asia Pacific region this year, outperforming peers in the region by at least 7 percentage points or more. According to the results, both DBS and ofi excelled in motivating staff (10 – 13%*), investing in new ideas (10 – 12%*), as well as in recognising employees (9 – 13%*). The data also validates the importance of support for career growth in attracting and retaining talent, exemplified by the two companies' higher standings (8 – 12%*) in this dimension.

Lee Yan Hong, Group Head of Human Resources, DBS said, "At DBS, we are committed to building the long-term careers of our people, taking care of their holistic wellbeing and nurturing a great culture. Being recognised as one of Kincentric's Best Employers re-affirms our commitment to nurturing an engaged and future-ready workforce and to be an employer of choice for those looking to do purposeful work that intersects finance, technology, and sustainability."

Naveen Chhabra, Regional HR Head for APAC, ofi said, "Through a three-pronged employee engagement approach, we are committed to building an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace while empowering our employees to develop professionally and personally. The Kincentric Best Employers program helped us to benchmark our efforts and engage our employees on areas for improvement. We are honoured to be recognised for a second year, which validates our efforts in striving to continually improve our people-first policies and employee advocacy practices that drive our success and performance. It is only with inspired employees that we can achieve our purpose – Be the change for good food and a healthy future."

The research also revealed that 77% of employees in Kincentric Best Employer organisations in Asia Pacific feel that they are paid fairly for their contributions towards organisational success – 20% higher than others, with almost the same proportion rarely thinking about leaving their company – 14% higher than the average. This further substantiates the fact that employers who are looking to retain talent, may need to attach more importance to understanding and managing employees' perception of work-pay fairness and recognition. Notably, companies in the region still have a long way to go in fostering belonging according to the research, with only one in three feeling connected in their workplace.

* Indicates % higher than their peers

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, helps organisations unlock the power of people and teams to ignite change and drive better business results. With decades of experience and specialist expertise in areas such as culture, employee engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, we use data-driven insights to architect solutions that add value, enhance agility and increase organisational effectiveness. For more information, visit kincentric.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kincentric-names-dbs-ofi-as-regional-best-employers-2022-in-apac-for-exceptional-engagement-agility-leadership-and-talent-focus-301784067.html

SOURCE Kincentric

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

    Part of retirement planning is figuring out if your retirement income will last. Find out if your retirement savings will provide the standard of living you want.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • If you went to college, GPT will come for your job first

    ChatGPT will affect individuals holding bachelor’s, master’s, and professional degrees more than those without these credentials, according to a paper published last week.

  • New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

    Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant.