U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,642.50
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,596.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,934.25
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    +6.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    -1.01 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7230
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,141.69
    +1,078.38 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.82
    +27.70 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,409.40
    -23.24 (-0.08%)
     

Kincora Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on December 14, 2021 at 4pm PST held by hybrid meeting with webcast from Vancouver, Canada.

Kincora AGM presentation (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited)
Kincora AGM presentation (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited)

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated November 8 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 33% of shareholder proxies returned. Details of the AGM are provided below.

The presentation provided at the AGM is available on the Company's website at: https://kincoracopper.com/agm-materials/

The Company notes the update provided on the Mongolian asset portfolio, recent field season activities and status of the previously announced transaction with Resilience Mining Mongolia ("RMM"). RMM has completed a prospectus and supplementary prospectuses for an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and admission to Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), with a conditional satisfaction deadline for completion of January 31, 2022.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited.

By order of the Board of Directors:

Cameron McRae, Chairman

Executive office Canada

Subsidiary office Australia

400 – 837 West Hastings Street

Leydin Freyer Corp Pty

Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

Tel: 1.604.283.1722

South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

Fax: 1.888.241.5996

Tel: +613 9692 7222

About Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
Kincora Copper is an ASX and TSXV listed exploration company focused on world-class gold rich copper discoveries in Australia's foremost porphyry belt (the Macquarie Arc, in NSW).

The Company is drilling two advanced exploration stage projects with hallmarks to neighboring mines that host to a combined total of over 20Moz gold and over 5Mt copper 1.

Kincora has assembled an industry leading technical team who have made multiple world-class copper-gold discoveries, who have "skin in the game" equity ownership and who are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base. Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilising modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.
For further information on Kincora please visit: https://kincoracopper.com
1 Bespoke March 2020 request by Richard Schodde from MinEx Consulting for Kincora Copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

AGM details

Audited Annual Report
Shareholders received and considered the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the auditor thereon.

  1. Number of Directors 99.96% For
    Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five (5).

  2. Election of Directors
    Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring (99.94% For), Ray Nadarajah (99.94% For), John Holliday (99.94% For), Lewis Marks (99.90% For) and Cameron McRae (99.94% For).

  3. Auditor Re-Appointed 99.99% For
    Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte ("DMCL") LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

  4. Amendment to Articles 99.89% For
    Shareholders passed a special resolution approving an amendment to the Articles of the Company as described in the Information Circular.

  5. Share Capacity 99.73% For
    Shareholders passed a ordinary resolution authorizing the Company the ability to issue an additional 10% capital over a 12 month period pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A as described in the Information Circular.

  6. Equity Incentive Plan 96.10% For
    Shareholders passed a ordinary resolution authorizing the Company the ability to replace the current stock option plan for a new equity incentive plan as described in the Information Circular.

  7. Ratification of Prior Options 76.83 For
    Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution ratifying prior options as described in the Information Circular.

  8. Shares for Services Contract 99.85% For
    Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution ratifying changes to the management contracts concerning the issuance of compensation shares as described in the Information Circular.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c0679.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares closed 3.3% lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Labor reported that producer price inflation hit a historic high in November, up 9.6% from a year ago. This news came on top of a reported 6.8% jump in consumer prices that came out yesterday -- the fastest rate of price growth in 40 years. Reporting on Microsoft's price decline, Bloomberg drew a direct line from the inflation data to the weakness in Microsoft's stock price. Think about it this way: Right now, analysts who track Microsoft stock are forecasting that the company will grow its earnings by about 15% annually over the next five years.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Why Datadog, Zscaler, and Cloudflare Sank by Double-Digits Today

    Shares of cloud software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were falling on Tuesday in another rough day for tech stocks. In a wide-ranging note at the bank, J.P. Morgan software analyst Sterling Auty made new calls across the sector.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high dividend stocks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Dividend Stocks for 2022. Dividend investing remained in focus in 2021 as investors scrambled to find reliable income streams in the midst […]

  • My Top 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Investing in emerging technologies could provide investors with excellent returns over the long run.

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Why Roku, Snowflake, and DraftKings All Fell More Than 6% Today

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were all trading more than 6% lower at points on Monday, December 13, before slightly recovering. First, they are all very high-multiple growth stocks. It appears traders are fearful of this week's Federal Reserve meeting in which officials may decide to speed up the pace of financial tightening, which could harm these types of stocks, both financially and in terms of valuations. Federal Reserve officials will meet over Tuesday and Wednesday, and will likely discuss a faster tapering of their bond purchases, reflecting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month.

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of customer relationship management software company Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) fell sharply on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down more than 2% as of this writing. Salesforce's decline comes not long after the company reported strong fiscal third-quarter results but provided mixed guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • A Ford Exec Makes a Big Stock Buy at Ford Motor

    Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock has more than doubled this year, and its executive chair, William Clay Ford, Jr., just disclosed a large purchase of shares of the auto giant. Ford Motor stock has rocketed 128% so far this year through Tuesday’s close. Bill Ford, as the chairman is known, paid $8.5 million on Dec. 10 for 412,500 shares, a per-share average price of $20.62 each. According to a form he filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bill Ford bought the shares through a trust that now owns 4 million Ford shares.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    The market’s keyword heading into the last few weeks of 2021 is ‘volatility.’ Since the beginning of November, we’ve more pronounced swings, both up and down, especially on the NASDAQ index. Watching the markets from Wall Street, the major banking firms are finding it hard to come to agreement. There are bulls who say, ‘Buy,’ but the bears are active, too. On that latter note, Morgan Stanley’s CIO of wealth management, Lisa Shalett, writes: “We expect the S&P 500 to be range-bound and volatile,

  • Column: Trump's latest deal could set a high water mark for investment scams

    The SPAC craze may have peaked with Trump's bizarre pitch for a right-wing media company.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Englander was born in New York City to parents who had survived both the Holocaust and Soviet labor camps, losing everything before they reached the US. They encouraged their son to work hard and study hard, and Englander excelled. He developed an interest in finance, started trading stocks while in high school, and in college interned with the Wall St

  • Trader Bet $65 Million in Options on Stock Rebound Into Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- While U.S. stocks fell Tuesday ahead of what’s expected to be a hawkish Federal Reserve policy meeting, one investor just bet $65 million on a quick market rebound. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe trade saw someone purchase roughly 20,000 call spreads tha