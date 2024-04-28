What kind of house will $600K get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

Helu Wang, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
What kind of house will $600,000 buy in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam?

Houses in this price point have been popular among first-time buyers and downsizers. As the spring home buying season nears, lower Hudson Valley has seen an uptick in listings. In Westchester, new listings have increased nearly 60% from January to March 2024 while the median sales prices dropped 8% to $785,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Michael Casarella, a realtor at ERA Insite Realty Services based in Pleasantville, said the market remains tough for buyers given the overall low inventory and high interest challenges. Recent deals typically closed within 5% above asking prices and houses that are priced "reasonably"— sell fast, Casarella said.

We looked at what $600,000 will get you in six communities across the region — White Plains, Hawthorne, Hastings-On-Hudson, Stony Point, Tappan and Carmel.    

Here are the six homes for sale in the $500,000 to $700,000 range that Casarella curated. It is possible one or more of these listings could have been sold or taken off the market by the time of publication.

86 County Center Road in White Plains, April 23, 2024.
86 County Center Road in White Plains, April 23, 2024.

86 County Center Road, White Plains: Listed at $585,000 taxes at $14,406

Built in 1939, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom cape-style home has easy access to major highways and the train station. It has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, a fully fenced-in backyard, solar panels and other energy efficient utilities.

312 Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne, April 23, 2024.
312 Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne, April 23, 2024.

312 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne: Listed at $649,000 taxes at $12,359

Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom cape-style home has been renovated. It has an open-concept living room/dining room, updated kitchen and bathrooms and new hardwood floors. On the second level, there is space with a full bathroom that can be used as a primary suite, office or fourth bedroom.

5 Saunders Street in Hastings-on-Hudson, April 23, 2024.
5 Saunders Street in Hastings-on-Hudson, April 23, 2024.

5 Saunders Street, Hastings-On-Hudson: Listed at $699,999 taxes at $15,500

Located on a cul-de-sac, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom colonial-style home was built in 1931. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a wood burning fireplace and a driveway that can hold two cars.

20 Jackson Drive, Stony Point April 23, 2024.
20 Jackson Drive, Stony Point April 23, 2024.

20 Jackson Drive, Stony Point: Listed at $689,000 taxes at $11,230

Built in 1976, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom colonial style home was renovated in 2018 with updated bathrooms, kitchen, roof and heating system. It has a fenced-in backyard with a deck and pool, a primary bedroom suite with a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a mudroom and laundry room.

126 Autumn Drive, Tappan April 23, 2024.
126 Autumn Drive, Tappan April 23, 2024.

126 Autumn Drive, Tappan: Listed at $629,900 taxes at $14,479

Located on a half-acre lot, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1964. It has an updated kitchen, as well as a finished lower level with a family room, a guest bedroom and a bathroom.

The home at 809 Farmers Mills Road in Carmel April 23, 2024.
The home at 809 Farmers Mills Road in Carmel April 23, 2024.

809 Farmers Mills Road, Carmel: Listed at $599,999 taxes at $10,505

Wrapped in cobble stones and sitting on nearly an acre of land, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom cape-cod style home was built in 1942. It has hardwood floors and wood trim throughout, two bedrooms on the first floor and a dining room with lake views.

Helu Wang covers development and real estate for The Journal News/lohud and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester, Rockland, Putnam NY real estate: See what $600K will buy

