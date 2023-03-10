Kind Lending, LLC Launches Joint Venture, Results Home Mortgage, LLC

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending, LLC ("Kind", the "Company"), a national mortgage lending, announced today the formation of its newest joint venture mortgage company, Results Home Mortgage, LLC ("Results Home Mortgage"), in partnership with RE/MAX Results in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"The alliance with Kind Lending, one of the country's fastest growing lenders and loan servicers, will empower Results Home Mortgage to elevate the customer experience in a monumental way," said Lance Smith, President of Results Home Mortgage. "Joining forces with RE/MAX Results brings so much growth potential and I look forward to building a team to rapidly scale the business and bring that growth to fruition."

Specializing in residential purchase mortgage lending, Results Home Mortgage, LLC is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and will focus on serving borrowers in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"Our Results Home Mortgage Joint venture brings together superb expertise in Minnesota's real estate markets and the power of a leading national mortgage lender like Kind Lending, to ensure that homebuyers receive unparalleled service throughout the land of 10,000 lakes.," said Glenn Stearns, CEO and Founder of Kind Lending.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with our old friend Glenn Stearns. Our previous collaboration was successful, and we're excited to renew our partnership to create even greater opportunities for the customers of Results Home Mortgage," said Brenda Tushaus, Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Results. "As we continue to work together through Kind Lending, we are confident that we can leverage our combined expertise and strengths to drive innovation, growth, and success for our businesses," said Brenda.

The launch of Results Home Mortgage, LLC marks a meaningful milestone for Kind Lending's 2nd joint venture partnership, led by a team that has managed many such partnerships at former organizations. Kind Lending launched it's 1st Joint Venture, Success Lending, LLC, in 2021 through a partnership with eXp World Holdings.

About Kind Lending

Headquartered in Southern California, Kind Lending is the fastest growing residential mortgage banker in the country, earning its distinction as a top 25 lender in the industry. Founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns in 2019, the Retail, Wholesale, and JV divisions are built on the principles of simplified processes, team empowerment, inclusivity and advancing the Kind Movement. For additional information, visit KindLending.com. Company NMLS #3925

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kind-lending-llc-launches-joint-venture-results-home-mortgage-llc-301769245.html

