What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

SAExploration Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$6.5m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SAEX.

Check out our latest analysis for SAExploration Holdings

NasdaqCM:SAEX Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SAExploration Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SAExploration Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 24% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SAExploration Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:SAEX Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of SAExploration Holdings shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SAExploration Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Story continues