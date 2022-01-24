U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.00
    +30.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    +207.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,535.00
    +108.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.90
    +15.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    +0.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.50
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8100
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,274.61
    +321.54 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.00
    +572.32 (+235.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,371.11
    -151.15 (-0.55%)
     

What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Sheffield Resources Limited's (ASX:SFX) Shares?

Simply Wall St

A look at the shareholders of Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Sheffield Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$151m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Sheffield Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sheffield Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sheffield Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sheffield Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sheffield Resources. The company's largest shareholder is Tangshan Yanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., with ownership of 9.9%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 23 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sheffield Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Sheffield Resources Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$151m, and insiders have AU$22m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Sheffield Resources. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sheffield Resources .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

