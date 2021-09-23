U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.56
    +56.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.31
    +527.99 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,064.59
    +167.74 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.37
    +41.81 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.15
    +0.92 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -29.60 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0111 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.5020 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,749.18
    +1,249.30 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.79
    +13.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Kindbody Appoints Dean Morbeck, Ph.D., as First Chief Scientific Officer

·4 min read

Dr. Morbeck Brings More Than 25 Years of Fertility Experience Improving IVF Success Rates, Patient Experience and Building Research Teams

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, the leading fertility and family-building company seeking to revolutionize the patient experience, today announced the appointment of Dean Morbeck, Ph.D., as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Morbeck, a leading researcher in the area of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), brings more than 25 years of experience in the field. Dr. Morbeck will apply his scientific expertise and highly specialized areas of research to support Kindbody's full-service family-building service offering as the company continues its rapid expansion.

Dean Morbeck, Kindbody Chief Scientific Officer
Dean Morbeck, Kindbody Chief Scientific Officer

"I am delighted to join Kindbody and look forward to working with this amazing team as we seek to further improve the delivery of care to our patients," said Dr. Morbeck. "Kindbody is fully embracing technology and research as a means to improve outcomes and make IVF more effective, but what stands out to me the most is its all-encompassing emphasis on improving the patient experience, something I am very passionate about. I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative organization that has the potential to transform the IVF experience for patients."

"We are thrilled to add an experienced scientist like Dean to help further our mission of using data-driven research to deliver exceptional care," said Annbeth Eschbach, President of Kindbody. "Dean has a wealth of experience in this field and is passionate about delivering the highest quality care to patients. We have no doubt that under his leadership, Kindbody will continue to provide outstanding results to our patients."

Under Dr. Morbeck's leadership, Kindbody will conduct research focused on making IVF more successful, ultimately leading to improved pregnancy rates. By leveraging the latest technology, including new medical devices and artificial intelligence (AI), and placing a heavy emphasis on scientific research, Dr. Morbeck and his team will focus on improving embryo culture quality control and embryo selection, factors that directly impact IVF success rates. This unique research capability further establishes Kindbody as a differentiated provider of the highest quality end-to-end care to patients seeking family building and fertility assistance.

Dr. Morbeck most recently served as the Scientific Director for Fertility Associates, New Zealand's leading provider of fertility diagnosis, support, and treatment, as well as an Honorary Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Auckland and as an adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Monash University in Melbourne. Prior to his role at Fertility Associates, he was an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the Mayo Clinic, where he spent 10 years. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years as a laboratory director in private practice. He received his Ph.D. in physiology from North Carolina State University and completed his post-doc fellowship at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. He also holds an MBA.

Dr. Morbeck's research focuses on in vitro stress during embryo culture, specifically, identifying sources of stress and developing improved methods for detection and prevention of factors that cause stress during preimplantation embryo culture. He has also conducted research to explore the benefits of time-lapse imaging for improving conditions and providing better embryo selection.

As an embryologist, academic and scientific consultant, Dr. Morbeck has been actively involved in all aspects of fertility care ranging from the patient experience and clinical procedures to improving the quality of the embryo culture environment and decision-making by embryologists. He is passionate about providing the highest quality care to patients experiencing infertility, and has authored numerous publications on quality control, media composition and laboratory KPIs.

Morbeck joins a team of other industry veterans at Kindbody, including Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, a seasoned entrepreneur with 20+ years' experience in healthtech and the founder of Progyny, President Annbeth Eschbach, previously the Founder and CEO of Exhale Spa, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously at Stanford Fertility, and Founding OB/GYN, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously of Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at over 300 locations around the country, including signature retail clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $122 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Its leadership team includes President, Annbeth Eschbach; Chief Financial Officer, Meredith Whitney; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal; Chief Business and Legal Officer; Shilpa Patel; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan; Chief Scientific Officer, Dean Morbeck; Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Gentry; and Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forsythe.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Amandalyn Jones
319705@email4pr.com
1-855-KND-BODY

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindbody-appoints-dean-morbeck-phd-as-first-chief-scientific-officer-301384291.html

SOURCE Kindbody

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

    For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. No one can time the next market crash, but investors should be ready with a plan. Investing in great companies when the market takes their share prices down can help supercharge investors' nest eggs.

  • Health insurer Cigna names new CEO of Evernorth unit

    The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown resilient growth in the last few quarters. Palmer, who has been with Cigna for 23 years and most recently served as the chief operating office of Evernorth, will start in his new role from January. Tim Wentworth, the current CEO of Evernorth, will retire by the end of this year, the company said.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Activist Bluebell Raises Pressure on Glaxo CEO Walmsley

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners turned up the pressure on GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, questioning her leadership of the U.K. drugmaker after following Elliott Investment Management in buying a stake.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market

  • Freshworks will make good on its IPO success with an Olympics-style work ethos

    Freshworks, the first Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to debut in the US, raised $1 billion via its Nasdaq IPO yesterday (Sept.22). While the loud cheers make founder-CEO Girish Mathrubootham feel like “an Indian athlete who’s won gold medal in the olympics,” he understands that scrutiny of his tech firm will be stepped up. To be a world-class athlete in the SaaS space, Freshworks has to “perform, train, and stay disciplined.”

  • TPG Appoints New President, Makes Other Management Changes

    The private-equity firm is moving a group of longtime partners into leadership roles as it prepares to launch an initial public offering of its shares.

  • TPG Appoints Todd Sisitsky as President Before Possible IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG promoted Todd Sisitsky, who has co-headed the firm’s main buyout strategy, to the newly created role of president as the firm makes leadership changes ahead of a possible initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countrie

  • VOTI Detection Signs New Agreement With UNHCR

    VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has signed a new three year agreement with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).

  • Goldman, Coinbase Back Crypto Fund Manager One River Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’One River Digital Asset Management, a startup cryptocurrency-fund manager backed by Alan Howard, raised $41 million from new investors inc

  • Facebook's CTO to step down after 13 years at the company

    Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer just announced that he will stepping down from the role next year and transition to a part-time position as a "Senior Fellow" at the company. Bosworth will continue to lead the AR/VR organization in his new role.

  • Meet the 5 judges who will pick the 2021 winner of TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield

    The battle to win Startup Battlefield began long before TechCrunch Disrupt kicked off Tuesday. Startup founders from all over the world applied to what has been described as the most competitive batch in TechCrunch history. Twenty startups competed this week on the TechCrunch virtual stage for $100,000 in equity-free prize money and last night, we announced the finalists: Adventr, Cellino, Koa, Nth Cycle and Tatum.

  • Nationwide kicks off hunt for new boss amid clean sweep at the top

    Chief executive Joe Garner will remain at the helm until a successor is appointed.

  • DIAL Global Summit: Put emotions aside, tackle D&I with passion

    Panellists stressed the importance of creating an environment where everyone is comfortable to speak up.

  • CivicAction appoints Rob MacIsaac as Chair of the Board of Directors

    Today, CivicAction is pleased to announce that Rob MacIsaac, President & CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), has been appointed Chair of CivicAction's Board of Directors.

  • Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer to step down next year

    Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer will step down next year after 13 years at the social-media company and eight years in the CTO position, the company confirmed Wednesday.

  • Minerva Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

    Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce that Gleb Chuvpilo will be joining the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Alan Mackworth has stepped down from the Board of Directors effective September 17, 2021.

  • Great Gulf Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

    Jerry Patava, Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Great Gulf Group (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Bill Tresham and Stephen Cole to serve on the Company's Board.

  • Betsson chairman Svensk resigns after CEO dismissal

    Swedish online gaming company Betsson said on Thursday that its chairman, Patrick Svensk, had resigned effective immediately in the wake of the dismissal of the company's Chief Executive earlier this month. The company, which said it had appointed board member Johan Lundberg as its new chairman, said Svensk's decision to resign was because major shareholders had lost confidence in him. Betsson said on Sept. 17 that the board had begun a process of finding a replacement for CEO Pontus Lindwall.

  • School board meeting changes

    School board meeting changes

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Rallies

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.