Kinder Joy® Launches Barbie® "You Can Be Anything™" Toy Line and Gives Families a Chance to Win Their Very Own Career-Themed Custom Playhouse

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the delicious treat plus toy made especially to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, is releasing the Kinder Joy® x Barbie® "You Can Be Anything™" eggs that feature 12 toys focusing on empowerment and celebrating diversity. To further bring the theme to life, Kinder Joy® is launching the Kinder Joy® x Barbie® You Can Be Anything™ Sweepstakes today. Consumers will have a chance to win a career-themed, custom playhouse inspired by Barbie® and built for shared play that promotes communication skills, empathy and understanding through imagination.

Charmed Playhouses and company founders Tyson and Audrey Leavitt, the fantasy and magical playhouse builders of television fame, will design and build two custom playhouses themed around careers featured in the Barbie® career line – a DJ and a baker – to create the ultimate play space of possibility and ignite imagination. Two randomly selected grand-prize winners will each win one of the playhouses and a sponsored playdate from Kinder Joy®, complete with kid-friendly refreshments, goodie bags and more. The goal of the playdate will be to support children's imagination and aspirations through interactive play. Twenty secondary prize winners also will be randomly selected to win a prize package with Kinder Joy® eggs and a Step Into Reading Barbie™ book.

"We're very excited to partner with Mattel once again, bringing together the Barbie brand's you-can-be-anything spirit and the delight of possibility inside every Kinder Joy®," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America. "Through this collaboration, we hope to support parents as they encourage their kids to dream big and pursue their passions through play."

The new Kinder Joy® line features five inspirational Barbie® characters including a DJ, baker, scientist, athlete and movie director to help kids imagine all that they can be. There also will be seven additional accessories that include rings, bracelets and more. All 12 toys will include a QR code that can be used with Applaydu, the brand's newly launched app that brings Kinder Joy® toys to life through augmented reality in a fun world of discovery and imagination. Applaydu is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"Barbie® encourages kids to try on new roles through storytelling, showing them that they can be anything," said Roz Nowicki, Head of Global Consumer Products & Franchise Marketing, Mattel. "Partners like Kinder Joy® allow us to take our core brand values and extend them into new formats. Our joint creative effort is designed to allow kids to explore different career fields with play that goes beyond the moment of discovery."

The new line will be available at retailers nationwide in September. Kinder Joy® eggs are for ages three and up.

To enter the sweepstakes, visit kinderjoybarbiesweeps.com and follow along on social through Kinder US Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

BARBIE® and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2021 Mattel.

Kinder Joy® x Barbie® You Can Be Anything™ Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older with a valid email account as of the date of entry. Award of Grand Prize of Custom Playhouse is subject to significant additional restrictions, including winner (a) having suitable property for its installation; (b) securing any necessary permits from government authorities; and (c) allowing contractors access for installation, as further detailed in the Official Rules. IF WINNER CANNOT COMPLY WITH GRAND PRIZE RESTRICTIONS, GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED WITHOUT COMPENSATION OF ANY KIND. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 8/25/21 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/17/21. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and where prohibited. For complete details, including entry and prizing details, see Official Rules available at www.kinderjoybarbiesweeps.com Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

About Kinder Joy®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

Kinder Joy® is a delicious treat in an iconic egg shape to surprise and delight! One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with 2 crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy. (PRNewsfoto/Ferrero North America)

