Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kinder Morgan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$69b - US$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Kinder Morgan has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

In the above chart we have measured Kinder Morgan's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Kinder Morgan is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 38% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Kinder Morgan's ROCE

To sum it up, Kinder Morgan is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Considering the stock has delivered 31% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Kinder Morgan does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

