Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.2825

Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.2825 on 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which is above the industry average.

Kinder Morgan's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 89% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to grow by 17.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 83% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.48 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.13. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.7% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Kinder Morgan's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Kinder Morgan has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Kinder Morgan's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kinder Morgan's payments are rock solid. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Kinder Morgan has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

