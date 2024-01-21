Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.2825

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will pay a dividend of $0.2825 on the 15th of February. This makes the dividend yield 6.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kinder Morgan's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Kinder Morgan's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

EPS is set to grow by 30.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.52 total annually to $1.13. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Kinder Morgan's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kinder Morgan has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kinder Morgan's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Kinder Morgan you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Kinder Morgan not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

