Is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Kinder Morgan

What Is Kinder Morgan's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kinder Morgan had US$32.4b in debt in December 2023; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Kinder Morgan's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kinder Morgan had liabilities of US$7.22b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$32.1b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$83.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.59b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$37.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$41.0b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kinder Morgan's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

Story continues

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 2.4 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 hit our confidence in Kinder Morgan like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Fortunately, Kinder Morgan grew its EBIT by 5.3% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kinder Morgan can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Kinder Morgan recorded free cash flow worth 63% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both Kinder Morgan's net debt to EBITDA and its interest cover were discouraging. But its not so bad at converting EBIT to free cash flow. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Kinder Morgan's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kinder Morgan .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.