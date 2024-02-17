Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kinder Morgan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$71b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Kinder Morgan has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kinder Morgan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Kinder Morgan's ROCE Trend?

Kinder Morgan is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 22% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Kinder Morgan's ROCE

To bring it all together, Kinder Morgan has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 21% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kinder Morgan we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

