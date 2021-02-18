U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    -14.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,468.00
    -81.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,603.75
    -96.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.50
    -9.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.34
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    27.22
    -0.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.78
    +1.32 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7380
    -0.1330 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,123.45
    -301.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.62
    -17.15 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,655.82
    -55.08 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 773,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 13

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

KindHealth Concludes 2020 With $4 Million in Funding

·3 min read

KindHealth Looks to the Future with Capital Announcement, Announces Plans to Build Upon 2020 Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KindHealth, an Austin-based, all-in-one digital health insurance platform, is thrilled to make a capital announcement regarding the company's 2020 performance and future prospects. KindHealth finished 2020 with a $4 million round of funding.

KindHealth is co-founded by Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams and John Constantine. When the team realized how difficult it is for so many Americans to find quality, affordable health insurance, they set out to disrupt an antiquated industry. KindHealth has helped thousands of Americans get insured, save on prescriptions and medical bills, and make smart recommendations for health insurance. KindHealth offers a full insurance marketplace of health, dental, vision, prescription discounts, and Medicare insurance on a digital AI-powered platform that includes more than 250 insurance carriers and important Healthcare.gov plans. Consumers need better, more intuitive ways to manage their healthcare spending, and KindHealth aims to fill that need.

KindHealth was built to be more than just a health insurance company - the company is also a brand, an agency, a tech platform, and a health insurance consumer's best friend, providing crucial resources and information to find and enroll in a health insurance plan that best suits each consumer's needs and lifestyle.

The team relied upon their nearly 75 years of combined experience and unique backgrounds to bring KindHealth to life. Together, their experience in health insurance and entrepreneurship has opened their eyes to the pain points in health technology, learning that listening to the consumer is the best way to invest in new, more profitable ways to grow businesses.

"After putting our heads together, we realized that we could create a way to help consumers save money on insurance and medical bills and avoid the risk of overpaying," said Albert Pomales, co-founder and CEO of KindHealth.

Co-founder Andrew Tomasik added, "We want to revolutionize the health insurance industry to benefit consumers, and, using our combined expertise, we believe we are well on our way to doing so."

KindHealth is committed to helping consumers navigate the intricacies of buying insurance during the pandemic. Due to the extension of open enrollment until May 2021 in many states, KindHealth is looking to grow awareness of their services and support they can provide any person over the age of 18, regardless of employment status. The smart platform helps consumers find the best individualized and low-cost health insurance.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the period of open enrollment for individuals to enroll in a health insurance plan is now February 15 through May 15. KindHealth can provide support to any person, age 18 and up, employed or not, to find the best health coverage to fit their needs and budget.

The KindHealth team is eager to move forward with their mission, fund their operations, and help people stay safe and healthy with insurance plans that work for them.

About KindHealth

Austin-based KindHealth has helped thousands of Americans get insured with health and health-related products. Their digital savings platform provides smart AI-driven insurance recommendations, medical bill auditing, prescription savings and more, solving the consumer's ongoing need for better, more intuitive ways to manage their healthcare spending. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co.

Media Contact:

Alexis Quintal
Direct: 978-394-7997
Email: alexis@newswire.com

Related Images

kindhealth.png
KindHealth
KHLogo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindhealth-concludes-2020-with-4-million-in-funding-301230558.html

SOURCE KindHealth

Latest Stories

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Palantir Faces Big Test as 80% of Shares Unlock for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. On Thursday, almost all of them will have the option to sell as much of their stock as they’d like for the first time.Four-fifths of shares will become eligible to trade when the market opens, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when Palantir went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rigel Pharma shares soar 39% premarket on news of deal with Eli Lilly

    Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares soared 39% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company said it has agreed to partner with Eli Lilly and Co. in developing RIPK1 Inhibitors to treat immunological and neurodegenerative diseases. As part of the deal, Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment of $125 million and have the potential to earn up to $835 million in milestone payment on reaching certain goals. Lilly will be responsible for global commercialization of Rigel's lead RIPK1 inhibitor, R552, and Rigel will have the right to co-commercialize the treatment in the U.S. Rigel shares have gained 101% in the last 12 months. Lilly shares were down 1.4%, but have gained 46% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

  • Cathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights

    Famed investor and ETF manager Cathie Wood joined Scott Wapner and Bob Pisani on the “Halftime Report” on CNBC Wednesday to share opinions on some holdings across her funds. Wood On Tesla: Wood has been a notable bull on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and it remains the largest holding in the signature Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). “Our confidence in Tesla has grown,” Wood said. The fund manager said no one is modeling the ride-share potential for Tesla when forecasting revenue and price targets. Rideshare could be more profitable for Tesla than electric vehicles. Related Link: 7 Stocks That Fit Cathie Wood’s Big Ideas 2021, Could Be Added To Ark ETFs Wood On Bitcoin: Wood has been bullish on Bitcoin recently hitting on the rise in valuation that could be seen if every S&P 500 company allocated 1% of cash to the cryptocurrency. “We have individuals now who really understand,” Wood said on Gary Gensler, the new U.S. SEC Chair. Gensler taught a class on blockchain and Bitcoin at MIT and understand the technology and valuation, Wood added. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) is a popular option for investors in the U.S. to get exposure to Bitcoin as no ETFs are available currently. Wood said the probability of a Bitcoin ETF goes up with new administration understanding cryptocurrency. The fund manager praises companies like Tesla and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) who are “on the right side of change” by adding Bitcoin and diversifying their cash holdings. Wood On Telemedicine: One of the largest holdings in the Ark ETFs is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The telemedicine company is held in the Ark Innovation ETF, Ark Genomic Internet ETF (BATS: ARKG) and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). “We had a great opportunity to buy into Teladoc when stay-at-home stocks flattened out,” Wood said. Despite the stock being up 40% in 2021, Wood remains bullish and thinks the company was hurt by public sentiment of the acquisition of Livongo. “This is a beautiful acquisition for Teladoc,"Wood said, adding that the two companies will create a powerhouse of data together. Wood on SPACs: The Ark fund manager has added several SPACs to the portfolio recently, including some that have completed mergers and others like Experience Investment (NASDAQ: EXPC) that are in the merger process. Wood named DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) and Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) as former SPACs that the Ark funds own. “We are investing in them,” Wood said of SPACs. “We’re being very careful.” Wood said the fund is selective and doesn’t like the incentive structure of some SPACs. The fund manager noted SPACs remain a way for the public markets to invest in some growth sooner than the traditional IPO route. Space ETF: Wood is launching a space ETF under the Ark umbrella of funds soon. Due to a quiet period with the SEC, Wood couldn’t discuss specific space stocks, but was bullish on the overall industry. She called space exploration the right side of change. “We see SpaceX, Blue Origin pushing the envelope,” Wood said of the private companies. She highlighted the work that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have done in the space industry. The costs of launching rockets are coming down dramatically, which could lead to strong growth in the sector, according to Wood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaQuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: WedbushOrigin Materials Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know About Pepsi-, Danone-, Nestle-Backed Company© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  • Barrick Beats on Earnings With Gold Output up and Costs Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp., the most profitable major bullion producer in the past year, delivered a sixth straight earnings beat after lifting production and reducing costs.The Toronto-based miner navigated the pandemic to meet its full-year gold guidance, with the fourth-quarter bringing higher output and a 3.8% decline in costs.Key InsightsBarrick said last month it expected all-in sustaining costs for gold in the fourth quarter would be 3%-5% lower than the $966 an ounce reported in the third quarter. Costs came in within that range for the October-to-December period, at $929 an ounce.Gold output last year was 4.76 million ounces, within the company’s guidance that was revised after a dispute with Papua New Guinea’s government halted operations at the Porgera mine in April. Barrick left Porgera out of a 2021 output forecast of 4.4 to 4.7 million ounces, which is below the average analyst estimate of 4.77 million ounces.Barrick maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend at 9 cents per share, with the new indicated yield 76 basis points below peers. On Wednesday, top gold miner Newmont Corp. increased its dividend by 38%. Barrick proposed to pay investors 42 cents a share for a “capital distribution” from proceeds of dispositions.Market ReactionBarrick shares climbed 5.6% in the past year in New York, lagging the almost 50% gain of a Bloomberg Intelligence index of senior gold miners. The shares were up 2.4% before the start of regular trading Thursday.Get MoreBarrick’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents a share exceeded the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and rose from 17 cents a year ago.To read more on the quarterly results, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Losses: Tesla Cuts Prices Again; Twilio, Tilray Key Earnings Movers

    Futures signal fresh losses. Tesla cut prices again. Walmart, Twilio and Tilray are key earnings movers.

  • GameStop investor 'Roaring Kitty' expected to tell Congress claims against him are 'preposterous'

    Keith Gill, the man credited with helping to spur the short squeeze of GameStop, says he didn't dupe unwitting investors.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • JP Morgan Says These 3 Gold Stocks Could Surge 40% (Or More)

    Let’s talk about gold. The precious metal is the traditional safe haven investment, backed by its use – starting 5,000 years ago – as a reliable store of value. Investors looking to protect their portfolio and secure their wealth traditionally bought heavily into gold, and the price of gold has sometimes been used as a proxy (albeit an inverse one) for general economic health. In a recent report, investment firm JP Morgan took a long look at the state of the gold industry – specifically, the gold mining industry. Analyst Tyler Langton points out an underlying paradox in two basic facts about gold mines. “Over time, in a commodity business, the lowest cost producers with the longest life assets tend to be the relative winners… Gold mines, when compared to base metals, typically have much shorter mines (sic) lives, and the gold miners have to focus on replacing reserves to maintain levels of production,” Langton noted. At first glance, Langton’s paradox may seem to point away from heavy investments in gold mines. After all, these are high-risk commodity producers. But current times are actually pretty good for gold miners. Prices are elevated compared to recent years; the metal is running just under $1,800 per ounce now, but it peaked above $2,000 in August of last year, at the height of the corona shutdowns, and it was as low as $1,200 just 18 months ago. The current high prices bode well for producers. Langton states his belief that there is support for current prices, with gold and gold mines being seen as a hedge against ‘macro uncertainty.’ He believes that the main sources of support will be found in “real interest rates remaining lower for longer and COVID-19 related stimulus measures continuing to expand central bank balance sheets.” With this in the background, Langton and his colleagues have begun selecting the gold mining stocks they see as winners in the current environment. Unsurprisingly, they like the companies that show discipline on M&A activity, a focus on free cash flow, and solid returns to shareholders. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the details on several of their recent picks. Are they as good as gold? The analysts seem to think so; all are Buy-rated and potentially offer significant upside. Let’s dig in. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) First up, Kinross Gold, is a mid-cap company– valued at $8.6 billion – with active mining operations in the US, Brazil, West Africa, and Russia. Taken together, these operations have proven and probable gold reserves of 29.9 million ounces. The company is guiding toward 2.4 million ounces in total production for 2021, rising to 2.9 million ounces by 2023. The company’s profitability can be seen by cost of sales per ounce, at $790, and the all-in sustaining cost, at $1,025 per ounce. With gold currently selling at $1,782 on the commodity exchanges, Kinross’s near-term success is clear. Two sets of statistics highlight Kinross’ profitability. First, the company’s recent record of quarterly results shows steadily rising revenues and earnings. Aside from a dip in 1Q20, at the start of the corona crisis, Kinross’ revenues have been gaining steadily since the start of 2019 – and even in 2020, every quarter showed a year-over-year increase. After 7 years without dividend payments, Kinross used its strong performance in recent months to restore the company dividend. Payments are still made irregularly, but since announcing in September 2020 that the dividend would be reinstated, two payments have been made and a third has been announced for March of this year. Each payment has been for 3 cents per share, which translates to a modest yield of 1.6%. The key point here is not strength of the yield, but rather, the confidence that management has displayed in the near- to mid-term by restarted dividend payments. Based on current production projections, the payments are expected to continue until 2023. Tyler Langton, in his notes on Kinross, comes to a bullish conclusion: “Given its expected growth projects and pipeline of additional projects, we think Kinross will be able to maintain average annual production of 2.5mm oz. over the next decade. The company has an attractive cost profile, and we expect costs to decrease over the next several years. The company should also generate attractive strong levels of FCF at current gold prices, and we expect Kinross to direct this cash toward internal growth projects and its dividend.” In line with these comments, he selects Kinross as JPM’s ‘top pick in the gold sector,’ and rates the stock as Overweight (i.e., a Buy). His $11 price target suggests a 61% upside potential in the coming year. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) Kinross gets a Strong Buy recommendation from the analyst consensus, based on a 6 to 2 split between the Buy and Hold reviews. Wall Street’s analysts have set an average price target of $11.25, slightly more bullish than Langton’s, and implying a one-year upside of 64% from the current trading price of $6.85. (See KGC stock analysis on TipRanks) SSR Mining, Inc. (SSRM) Moving up north to Canada, we now take a look at Vancouver-based SSR Mining. This is another mid-cap mining company, producing gold and silver in quantity through four active mines in Canada, the US, Argentina, and Turkey. The Canadian, US, and Turkish operations produce primarily gold, while the Puna operation is Argentina’s largest silver mine. Although SSR missed on both the top- and bottom-line estimates in its latest quarterly report, for the 2020 full-year production numbers, the company met the previously set guidance. Gold production for the year hit 643,000 ounces, with 31% of that total coming in the fourth quarter. Silver production at the Puna mine reached 5.6 million ounces, beating the guidance figures. Fourth quarter production was 39% of the total. Last November, the company announced that it will be initiating a dividend policy starting in 1Q21. The ‘base dividend’ will be set at 5 cents per share, or a 1% yield; as with KGC above, the key point is not whether the dividend is high or low, but that management is starting to pay it out – a sign of confidence in the future. Langton bases his assessment of SSRM on its strong free cash flow forecast, writing, “At current gold forward prices, we estimate that SSR will generate close to $400mm of FCF in 2021 and around $500mm per year from 2022-2024. Furthermore, starting from a 2021 base, we forecast that SSR would generate cumulative FCF from 2021- 2025 of US$2.3bn, or roughly 59% of its current market cap…” In line with his comments, Langton puts an Overweight (Buy) rating on the stock, along with a $24 price target that indicates a 60% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) There are 8 recent reviews on SSRM shares – and every single one of them is a Buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here unanimous. The stock is selling for $15.25, and its robust $28.78 average price target suggests a high 89% one-year upside. (See SSRM stock analysis on TipRanks) Newmont Mining (NEM) Last on the list, Newmont, is the world’s largest gold miner, boasting a $45.78 billion market cap, and active production in a variety of metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead. The company has assets – both operations and prospects – in North and South America, Africa, and Australia, and is the only gold miner listed on the S&P 500. With that last detail in mind, it’s worth noting that NEM shares are up 29% in the last 12 months – more than the S&P’s gain of 16% over the same period. In 3Q20, the company showed $3.12 billion in revenue. While this missed the forecast, it did improve on the prior year’s Q3 by 5.4%. The Q3 results were also a company record, with a free cash flow of $1.3 billion. Results below expectations were a common pattern for the company’s 2020 performance in Q1 and Q2, as well. The corona crisis depressed results, but even the depressed results were up year-over-year. Newmont has an active capital return program for shareholders. Since the beginning of 2019, the company has used both dividends and share repurchases to return capital to stakeholders, to the tune of $2.7 billion. This past January, Newmont announced a $1 billion continuation of the share repurchases. Looking ahead to 2021, the company has also announced a new dividend framework, setting the base payment at $1 per share annualized, and reiterated its commitment to capital return. JPM’s Michael Glick led the note on Newmont, starting out by acknowledging the company’s strong production: “We are forecasting NEM’s attributable gold production to remain relatively steady over the 2021-2025 time frame at around 6.5-6.7mm oz…” Of the company’s mid-term production prospects Glick went on to say, “In terms of production, the ongoing expansion at Tanami should deliver incremental production and lower cash costs starting in 2023. Additionally, we expect Newmont to approve its Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides projects this year, which should bring on incremental production for the company after the projects’ roughly three-year development time-line.” Glick likes Newmont’s FCF and production numbers, using them to back his Overweight (Buy) rating. His $83 price target implies an upside of 46% for the months ahead. (To watch Glick’s track record, click here) Newmont, for all its strength, still gets a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. This is based on 8 reviews, including 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target is $74.97, suggesting room for 31% growth from the current trading price of $56.99. (See NEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What Rate of Return Should I Expect on My 401(k)?

    There's no one number. Pinpoint what you’ll need in retirement and your time frame until that day, and derive what to expect from your 401(k) from that.

  • We were ‘dangerously close’ to collapse of ‘entire system,’ says Interactive Brokers founder ahead of GameStop hearing

    Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., on Wednesday explained the dire situation in which the market stood in late January as individual investors on social-media platforms were banding together to send a handful of heavily shorted stocks dramatically higher.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.