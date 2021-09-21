U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

KindHealth Enters Convertible Debt Funding Round Aimed at Raising $2M

KindHealth
·2 min read

Austin-based health insurance marketplace grows revenue with continued investments

KindHealth

KindHealth
KindHealth
KindHealth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KindHealth, an all-in-one digital health insurance marketplace, announces the company is entering a round of convertible debt funding aimed at raising $2 million to further support its expansion into the health insurance marketplace.

KindHealth will offer investors a debt vehicle that will convert into equity at the following funding round slated for 2022. This will allow the company to meet key revenue growth and corporate initiatives as it goes into the fourth quarter of 2021, capping its most successful year yet.

"By leveraging debt to quickly raise capital, KindHealth will be able to execute key growth strategies that will further strengthen and expand our presence in the health insurance marketplace," said Albert Pomales, CEO of KindHealth. "This round will create revenue growth opportunities and will help the KindHealth team achieve its goals as it enters 2022 in a healthy position for further expansion."

KindHealth is already in the process of identifying institutional capital as it plans a Series B funding round for $10 million to $15 million that will further scale the company and meet the growing demand for affordable, straightforward health insurance options.

Using AI technology, KindHealth has already helped thousands of Americans to buy health insurance and save money on their medical expenses while the world faces an unprecedented public health crisis.

With KindHealth, consumers can find health, dental, vision, prescription discounts, and Medicare insurance plans that are selected based on their unique needs. The insurance discovery platform continues to create ways to make it easier for consumers to find healthcare plans that are supported by their employers and plans offered to the general public.

The KindHealth team is committed to investing in the company's future growth so even more Americans can get access to health insurance plans that keep them safe and healthy.

###

About KindHealth

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, founded by entrepreneur team Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams, and John Constantine. KindHealth's platform is powered by cutting-edge technology which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers' needs and budget allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth's Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co

Media Contact

Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


