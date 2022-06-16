You can get a Kindle for as low as $55 for Amazon Prime Day 2021

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you’re on-the-go, on the couch, by the pool or in a bath, reading your favorite book is easy with Kindle. This super thin and lightweight e-reader gives you access to millions of best-selling books, as well as new releases right at your fingertips. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can get one from as low as $54.99, down from the usual starting price of $89.99.

Available in 8GB or 32GB versions, there's enough space for all of the titles on your reading list, as well as comics, magazines and audiobooks. You can also use it with Audible, which allows you to listen to your favorite books while you cook or take a drive, by simply connecting any Bluetooth-enabled headphones or speaker.

According to Amazon, it will last for weeks on end with a single battery charge, which makes reading on the go a breeze. It also comes with a built-in adjustable light, so you read indoors and outdoors at anytime of day.

As the summer days approach, bringing your Kindle to the beach or pool is a no-brainer, as it's waterproof and claims to have been tested to withstand accidental water immersion. To be sure, however, you can also check out our favorite Kindle, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, which has dropped from a base price of $129.99 to $79.99.

